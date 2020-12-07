Security Information & Event Management Industry 2020 Global Market Growth, Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Forecasts to 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Security Information & Event Management market” and its expanding nature. The Security Information & Event Management market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Security Information & Event Management market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Security Information & Event Management market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Security Information & Event Management market have also been involved in the study.

Inquire Or Share Your Questions If Any Before The Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244580

TOC of Security Information & Event Management Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Security Information & Event Management market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Security Information & Event Management Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Security Information & Event Management market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Security Information & Event Management market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Security Information & Event Management market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Security Information & Event Management market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Security Information & Event Management market players

Key Market Trends:

BFSI Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– SIEM solutions are used to protect banks against frauds. They offer invaluable visibility into ATM networks. Banking and financial services are the most critical sectors for fraudulent activities from both inside and outside, breaking all the breach records in comparison to other industries.

– For instance, crucial financial institution of Russia Ural FD Bank along with Jet Infosystems has established a security information and event management system based on HP ArcSight. The bank has acquired a reliable and convenient instrument that can promptly identify and investigate information security breaches. This resulted in dropping the turnaround time for incident response and investigation by 80%.

– According to a post on IBM’s Security Intelligence Blog, SIEM tools receive logs from ATM endpoints, controlling network server and employ correlation rules to help security analysts monitor things such as entries into the network, software integrity and antivirus feeds. This helps to deliver a comprehensive overview of the ATM network security posture at any moment.

North America to Hold Largest Market Share

North America is expected to retain its position as the largest market for security information and event management solutions, over the forecast period. Due to the large scale migration of blue-chip companies, North America has been witnessing huge technological growth in recent times.

The technological evolution has led to the evolution of sophisticated threats and cyber-attacks in this region. The organizations are also becoming very cautious regarding the security breaches into their private networks which may lead to a huge loss for them. This security concern has increased the deployment of SIEM solutions for efficiently dealing with the constant security breaches.

SIEM enables organizations to minimize their security budget. The organizations belonging to this region always demand innovative and advanced technologies. SIEM not only helps them to detect and manage real-time threats and breaches but also enables them to analyze a large amount of information in a short span of time. SIEM providers in this region are coming up with advanced and ultramodern solutions due to the increasing technological growth.

According to Deccan Herald, IT Technological giant Wipro has invested in US-based cybersecurity company Vectra Networks and fraud prevention firm Emailage Corporation in order to establish cyber defense platform. Wipro has also invested USD 8.83 million in application security company Denim Group.

Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14244580

Study objectives of Security Information & Event Management Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Security Information & Event Management market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Security Information & Event Management market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Security Information & Event Management market trends that influence the global Security Information & Event Management market

Detailed TOC of Security Information & Event Management Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET INSIGHTS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rise In Security Concerns

5.1.2 Growing Adoption Of BYOD

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost Of Deployment And Scalability

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Deployment

6.1.1 On-Premise

6.1.2 Cloud

6.2 By Organisation Type

6.2.1 Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

6.2.2 Large Enterprises

6.3 By End-user Industry

6.3.1 Retail

6.3.2 BFSI

6.3.3 Manufacturing

6.3.4 Government

6.3.5 Healthcare

6.3.6 Other End-users

6.4 Geography

6.4.1 North America

6.4.1.1 US

6.4.1.2 Canada

6.4.2 Europe

6.4.2.1 Germany

6.4.2.2 UK

6.4.2.3 France

6.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

6.4.3 Asia Pacific

6.4.3.1 China

6.4.3.2 Japan

6.4.3.3 India

6.4.3.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

6.4.4 Latin America

6.4.4.1 Brazil

6.4.4.2 Argentina

6.4.4.3 Rest of Latin America

6.4.5 Middle East and Africa

6.4.5.1 UAE

6.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia

6.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 IBM Corporation

7.1.2 Splunk Inc.

7.1.3 Fortinet Inc.

7.1.4 LogRhythm Inc.

7.1.5 McAfee LLC

7.1.6 Micro Focus International plc

7.1.7 RSA Security LLC (Dell Technologies)

7.1.8 Rapid7 Inc.

7.1.9 Exabeam Inc.

7.1.10 Securonix Inc.

7.1.11 AlienVault Inc.

7.1.12 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other report :

Water-Filled Submersible Motor Market 2020: Industry Trends and Growth Rate, Product & Application Segmentation, Key Companies and Regional Analysis by 2026

Flomoxef Sodium Industry Global Market Size, Share, Supply, Demand, Segments and Forecast 2020-2026 with COVID-19 Impact

Folder Gluers Market Professional Survey by Booming Types & Application Report 2020 and Growth Forecasts to 2026

Global Influenza Vaccine Market 2020: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2026|Covid-19 Impact

Global Outdoor Deck Boxes Market Driving Factors, 2026 Market Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends

Global Smart Textiles for Military Market 2020: Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2026|Covid-19 Impact

Heat Flux Sensors Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Segments, Share and Growth Factor Analysis Research Report 2026

Parallel NOR Flash Market Insights 2020 by Size, Manufacturers, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026

Vibrating Fluid Bed Dryer Market 2020: Overview, Demand, Size, Growth & Forecast 2026 & Worldwide Analysis

Non-Commercial Acrylic Paints Market Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion, Concentration Rate Outlook (2020-2024)

Global Ceramic Membrane Market 2020 Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

Global Zirconia Dental Material Market 2020 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Analysis with Forecasts to 2024