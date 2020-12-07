Self Service Market 2020 -Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Players and Forecast 2024

“Self Service Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Self Service market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Automated Teller Machine (ATM) to Drive the Self Service Market
– Growing inclination towards the adoption of ATMs in banking sectors and other industries is one of the primary factors driving the growth of this market.
– With the increasing population and growing adoption of banking services among the public, the demand for ATMs is growing at a rapid pace.
– Huge investments in this sector to provide reliable ATMs and Kiosk systems is helping the growth of this market.
– According to data by the IMF, was having 3.38 ATMs per 100,000 adults in the year 2007, with rapid urbanization and move towards digitalization post-recession the number grew up to 22.07 ATMs per 100,00 adults in the year 2017.
– Moreover, the ease of doing all sort of banking activities like cheque deposit, balance enquiry, money transfer, money withdrawal & much more, helps people to rely on ATMs with 24*7 service rather than going to banks in specified hours. In contrary, it helped the bank to ease out their workload of catering so many people and make the process smooth at their end too.
Asia-Pacific to be the Fastest Growing Region
– The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to develop at a substantial pace through the forecast period owing to the growing adoption of self-service technologies by large organizations and SMEs to spread their presence and increase their service contributions. Moreover, growing consumer spending power in countries such as India, China, and Japan is also boosting the growth of the market.
– According to IATA, is one of the fastest growing domestic air passengers market at a rate of 23.3%. The increasing number of domestic passengers has lead to the introduction of self-check-in kiosks by airlines such as Vistara and Air India. As the number of passengers is growing every year, the demand for these kiosks is expected to increase.
Market Overview:
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Detailed TOC of Self Service Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Focus on Enhanced Customer Buying Experiences and Improved Customer Services
4.3.2 Expanding Market in Small and Medium Enterprises
4.3.3 Favorable Technological Advancements
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Data Security Concerns is Challenging the Market
4.4.2 High Investment Costs for Installation as Well as Maintenance of Systems
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Self Service Terminals
5.1.1.1 ATM
5.1.1.2 KIOSK
5.1.1.3 Vending Machine
5.1.2 Services
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Entertainment
5.2.2 Retail
5.2.3 BFSI
5.2.4 Healthcare
5.2.5 Government
5.2.6 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 KIOSK Information Systems Inc.
6.1.2 NCR Corporation
6.1.3 HESS Cash systems GmbH & Co.
6.1.4 Crane Co. (USA)
6.1.5 Fujitsu Ltd.
6.1.6 IBM Corporation
6.1.7 Glory Ltd.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
