Covid-19 Impact on Global Single Sign on Market (2020-2026) | Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Top Players: IBM, CA Technologies, Dell, Oracle, Okta, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Single Sign on Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Single Sign on market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Single Sign on industry. Growth of the overall Single Sign on market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Single Sign on Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Single Sign on industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Single Sign on market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

IBM

CA Technologies

Dell

Oracle

Okta

Onelogin

Ping Identity

Netiq

SailPoint

Centrify. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Single Sign on market is segmented into

Enterprise Single Sign-on

Federated & Web-based Single Sign-on

Windows Integrated Single Sign-on

Based on Application Single Sign on market is segmented into

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail & CPG

Public Sector & Utilities

Education, Communications Media & Services

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Travel & Hospitality