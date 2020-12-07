Power Sector Mergers and Acquisitions and Investment Trends Monthly Deal Analysis – August 2020 report is an essential source of data and trend analysis on the mergers and acquisitions (M&As) and financings in the power industry. The report provides detailed information on M&As, equity/debt offerings, private equity, venture financing and partnership transactions registered in the power industry in August 2020. The report portrays detailed comparative data on the number of deals and their value in the last six months, subdivided by deal types, segments and geographies. Additionally, the report provides information on the top financial advisory firms in the power industry.

Data presented in this report is derived from GlobalDatas proprietary in-house Power eTrack deals database and primary and secondary research.

Scope

– Analyze market trends for the power market in the global arena

– Review of deal trends in wind, fossil fuels, solar, hydro, biopower, geothermal, energy efficiency, energy storage, energy infrastructure, and nuclear energy markets.

– Analysis of M&A, Equity/Debt Offerings, Private Equity, Venture Financing and Partnerships in the power industry

– Summary of power deals globally in the last six months

– Information on the top deals that took place in the power industry

– Geographies covered include – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and Middle East & Africa

– League Tables of financial advisors in M&A and equity/debt offerings. This includes key advisors such as Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, and Goldman Sachs

Reasons to Buy

– Enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.

– Find out the major deal performing segments for investments in your industry.

– Evaluate the types of company divesting and acquiring assets and ways to raise capital in the market.

– Do deals with an understanding of how competitors are financed, and the mergers and partnerships that have shaped the power industry.

– Identify growth segments and opportunities in each region within the industry.

– Look for key financial advisors where you are planning to raise capital from the market or for acquisitions within the industry.

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Power Industry, Global, Deals Summary

2.1 Power Industry, Global, Deals Analysis, August 2020

2.2 Power Industry, Global, Number of Deals by Type, August 2020

2.3 Power Industry, Global, Top Deals, August 2020

2.3.1 SOO Green HVDC Link to Invest USD2.5 Billion in SOO Green HVDC Transmission Link in US

2.3.2 RWE Raises USD2.37 Billion in Private Placement of Shares

2.3.3 Aes Panama Raises USD1.38 Billion in Public Offering of 4.375% Bonds Due 2030

2.3.4 NiSource Completes Public Offering Of 0.95% Notes, Due 2025, For US$1.25 Billion

2.3.5 Kineticor Resource, Macquarie Capital Markets Canada, OPTrust Private Markets, Axium Infrastructure and DIF Capital Partners Complete Project Financing of USD1.14 Billion for Cascade Power Project in Canada

2.4 Power Industry, Global, Rumored Deal, August 2020

2.4.1 I Squared Capital May Sell Energia Group

3 Power Industry, Global, Deals Summary, by Type

3.1 Power Industry, Global, Merger and Acquisition Deals, August 2020

3.2 Power Industry, Global, Asset Transaction Deals, August 2020

3.3 Power Industry, Global, Asset Finance Deals, August 2020

3.3.1 Power Industry, Global, Project Finance Deals, August 2020

3.3.2 Power Industry, Global, Self-Funded Projects, August 2020

3.4 Power Industry, Global, Equity Offering Deals, August 2020

3.5 Power Industry, Global, Debt Offering Deals, August 2020

3.6 Power Industry, Global, Private Equity and Venture Capital Deals, August 2020

3.6.1 Power Industry, Global, Top Venture Capital Firms, August 2020

3.7 Power Industry, Global, Partnership Deals, August 2020

4 Power Industry, Global, Deal Summary, by Sector

4.1 Power Industry, Global, Solar Deals, August 2020

4.1.1 Solar – Deals of the Month

4.2 Power Industry, Global, Wind Deals, August 2020

4.2.1 Wind – Deals of the Month

4.3 Power Industry, Global, Hydro Deals, August 2020

4.3.1 Hydro – Deals of the Month

4.4 Power Industry, Global, Fossil Fuel Deals, August 2020

4.4.1 Fossil Fuels – Deals of the Month

4.5 Power Industry, Global, Biopower Deals, August 2020

4.5.1 Biopower – Deals of the Month

4.6 Power Industry, Global, Geothermal Deals, August 2020

4.6.1 Geothermal – Deals of the Month

4.7 Power Industry, Global, Energy Efficiency Deals, August 2020

4.7.1 Energy Efficiency – Deals of the Month

4.8 Power Industry, Global, Energy Infrastructure Deals, August 2020

4.8.1 Energy Infrastructure – Deals of the Month

4.9 Power Industry, Global, Nuclear Deals, August 2020

4.9.1 Nuclear – Deal of the Month

4.10 Power Industry, Global, Energy Storage Deals, August 2020

4.10.1 Energy Storage – Deals of the Month

5 Power Industry, Deal Summary, by Geography

5.1 Power Industry, North America Deals, August 2020

5.1.1 North America – Deals of the Month

5.2 Power Industry, Europe, Deals, August 2020

5.2.1 Europe – Deals of the Month

5.3 Power Industry, Asia-Pacific Deals, August 2020

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific – Deals of the Month

5.4 Power Industry, Rest of the World, Deals, August 2020

5.4.1 Rest of the World – Deals of the Month

6 Power Industry, Global, Top Financial Advisors

6.1 Power Industry, Global, Top Financial Advisors, Mergers and Acquisitions, March 2020- August 2020

6.2 Power Industry, Global, Top Financial Advisors, Equity Offerings, March 2020- August 2020

6.3 Power Industry, Global, Top Financial Advisors, Debt Offerings, March 2020- August 2020

7 Further Information

