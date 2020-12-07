TMR Analyzes Impact Of Outbreak Of Covid-19 On Asparagus Market- Revenue Details, Acquisitions and Forecasts to 2030

Global Asparagus Market: Overview

The growth curve of the asparagus market is poised to continue to rise with increasing use of asparagus among processed food manufacturers. Among a number of processed foods, asparagus is predicted to emerge as one of the primary food ingredient for ready-to-eat soups due to its health-benefitting properties and palatable taste. Asparagus is a great source of nutrients, including folate, fiber, and vitamins A, C, and K. Improved digestion, weight loss, lower blood pressure, and healthy pregnancy outcomes are some other potential health benefits of consuming asparagus.

An upcoming report on the asparagus market provides valuable insights into trends, challenges, and opportunities that are likely to come to the fore in the said market for the 2019- 2027 forecast period. The report studies the asparagus market on the basis of type, color, and region. Such dissection of the market, along with detailed analysis of the vendor landscape serves to provide stakeholders with a detailed and lucid analysis of the global asparagus market to formulate winning growth strategies.

Global Asparagus Market: Competitive Analysis

The global asparagus market is a competitive one with several prominent players in the playfield. Keen players are engaged in sustainable methods of crop production to increase yield without impacting the environment. Consultations with environmental bodies for scope of sustainable organic farming is one of the key areas savvy players are focused on. Besides this, synergies for collaborations and partnerships is also what savvy players are vying for to tap into mutually beneficial growth opportunities.

Some of the prominent vendors in the global asparagus market are;

Altar Produce LLC

DanPer Trjillo S.A.C

Sociedad Agricola Viru

TEBOZA BV

Limgroup B.V.

THIERMANN SPAGEL FARM

ILIOS – The Greek Asparagus Company

Cutter Asparagus Seed

BEJO SEEDS LTD.

JERSEY ASPARAGUS FARMS INC.

Spargelhof Elsholz Gbr

Mazzoni Vivai

Consorzio Associazione Produtori Ortofruuicoli Foggia

California Asparagus Seed and Transplants Inc.

Global Asparagus Market: Trends and Drivers

Rapid rise in demand for organic asparagus is set to chart impressive growth for the global asparagus market. Consumers in several parts of the world are switching to organic produce due to ill-effects of chemically treated produce. Asparagus crop growers are striving to increase yield of organic asparagus to serve the rapid rise in demand worldwide.

Rising use of asparagus in processed foods is poised to account for stellar growth of asparagus market in the forthcoming years. In recent years, asparagus has become a key ingredient in processed soups due to its nutritional value. Canned and frozen asparagus are widely sold due to ease of preparation and long shelf life. Availability in canned and frozen types is particularly useful for working couples for faster preparation and longer shelf life.

Besides this, availability of asparagus in brine and in pickled form is also pushing growth of the asparagus market. Ease of consumption and longer shelf life in pickled form resulting in increasing sales is translating into higher revenue for the asparagus market.

Global Asparagus Market: Regional Assessment

North America and Europe are two prominent accounting for substantial revenue in the worldwide asparagus market. High degree of awareness among consumers regarding health benefits of asparagus accounts for its high consumption in these region. Large volume of exports of asparagus from these regions also account for their leading revenue share. For example, the U.S. state of Kentucky is the leading producer of organically grown asparagus as compared to any other region in the world.

Asia Pacific is also a prominent region in the global asparagus market. Substantial consumption of asparagus in some parts of the region due to awareness of its health benefits makes Asia Pacific a prominent region.

