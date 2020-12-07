Telecom Cloud Industry 2020 Global Market Growth, Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Forecasts to 2024

“Telecom Cloud Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Telecom Cloud market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Solution Expected To Dominate the Telecom Cloud Market

– The solution offerings in the market include unified communication and collaboration, content delivery network, and other solutions. this is major;y owing to increasing internet and mobile device penetration.

– With this, businesses increasingly acknowledge the need to leverage advanced technologies, in order to improve business agility and gain operational efficiencies.

– They are deploying a broad array of communications and collaboration applications, including telephony, email, voicemail and unified messaging, instant messaging (IM) and presence, audio, web, and video conferencing, file sharing and white-boarding, mobility, social networking, and more.

– Additionally, exponentially rising media content and demand for rich video content among the increasing online users, along with the trend of digitization among the organizations across end-user verticals spurs the need for content delivery network solutions.

North America Holds the Major Share in the Telecom Cloud Market

– North America witnesses a huge penetration from large enterprises with technically-skilled employees, providing continuous innovative technologies.

– The dominance of this region can be attributed to the recent increase in mobility, and the explosion of smart mobile devices due to the consumerization of IT.

– Moreover, with the rising demand for cost-effective and user-friendly browser-based communication solutions, many notable vendors are looking to introduce vertical-specific WebRTC solutions and services in North America, which is indirectly expected to boost the growth of the market.

Market Overview:

The global telecom cloud market is valued at USD 14.19 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 42 billion by 2024 and is expected to witness a growth of 20.89% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The latest trend of Cloud-technology has enabled a way for telecommunication organizations to migrate to the internet, where there is no longer the need to have costly hardware for businesses to stay connected to the rest of the world.

– The advancements in information and communications technology have brought remarkable changes in the global business operation. Various government and public enterprises are dependent on important information infrastructure services. Also, organizations are now showing more interest in cloud services to meet the growing demand from business operations.

– Increasing demand for over the top cloud services, lower operational and administrative costs, and growing awareness about telecom cloud among enterprises are expected to boost the growth of the market.

– However, the risk of cyber threats poses a big challenge to market growth. as cyber attacks on telecommunication operators can disrupt services for phone and internet consumers, cripple businesses, and shut down government operations. Key Manufacturers Like

AT&T Inc.

BT Group PLC

Verizon Communications Inc.

Level 3 Communications Inc.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Deutsche Telekom

NTT Communications Corporation

CenturyLink Inc

Singapore Telecommunications Limited

China Telecommunications Corporation

Telus Corporation

