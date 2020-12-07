Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) Industry 2020 Global Market Growth, Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Forecasts to 2024

“Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Demand for High-Speed Internet is Driving the Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) Market
– Voice over LTE(VoLTE) enables wireless operators to deliver a new set of standards-based services referred to as Rich Communications Services (RCS). These services include things like video calling, file transferring, real-time language translation, video voicemail, HD calling, and instant messaging. Since the consumers have started getting dependent on these services that the demand for high-speed internet have increased. Exabytes of data is been transferred every day from various types of devices like smartphones, tablets, laptops, and others.
– Technology providers are increasing the applications of VoLTE technology to support ongoing IoT adoption. For instance, Ericsson is set to broaden the reach of voice over LTE with the addition of the technology to LTE-M deployments. Through this addition, IoT devices would be empowered to support voice as well as data.
– Increasing demand in emerging Asian regions such as among other countries is driving the market forward. Reliance Jio followed by Vodafone have been successful in promoting that VoLTE would become a standard service that is activated in new handset sales going forward.
Asia-Pacific to Account for Significant Market Share
– Asia-Pacific region has the highest number of mobile subscriptions in the world. The number of subscriptions is around 4.2 billion which accounts for close to 53% of the total number of subscriptions.
– In Q1 of 2018, China registered the highest number of internet penetrations in the world, which is around 53 million. The intense competition among the operators in China has driven the increase in the number of subscribers with multi subscriptions. The increasing consumer spending and growing need for high-speed data have been persuading operators in the region to enable VoLTE services.
– Asia-Pacific has the highest number of VoLTE operators and subscribers. The mobile network providers such as Vodafone, Airtel, Reliance Jio, Digi, U Mobile, Yes 4G, and Dialog have ventured into the VoLTE technology and are investing in this technology to provide better service.
– Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and are the major contributors in this region. In fact, Japan and South Korea are among the very few regions (the US, and Canada) with most networks having more than 60% of voice calls on LTE smartphones provisioned using VoLTE. Ericsson reported that, in some networks, this figure was close to 80%.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) market trends that influence the global Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) market
Detailed TOC of Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET OVERVIEW
5 MARKET DYNAMICS
5.1 INTRODUCTION to Market Drivers and Restraints
5.2 Market Drivers
5.2.1 Increasing Demand for High-Speed Internet & Quality Services
5.2.2 Upgradation of Government Sectors due to Rapid Pace Urbanisation
5.3 Market Restraints
5.3.1 Lack of Awareness and Slow Adoption in Under Developed Countries
5.4 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
5.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
5.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
5.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
5.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
5.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.6 Technology Snapshot
5.6.1 VOIMS
5.6.2 CSFB
5.6.3 LOLGA
5.6.4 SRVCC
5.6.5 SVLTE
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By End-user Industry
6.1.1 Corporate
6.1.2 Commercial
6.1.3 Government
6.2 Geography
6.2.1 North America
6.2.2 Europe
6.2.3 Asia-Pacific
6.2.4 Latin America
6.2.5 Middle East & Africa
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 AT&T Inc.
7.1.2 Verizon Wireless
7.1.3 SK Telecom Co., Ltd.
7.1.4 SK Telecom Co., Ltd.
7.1.5 Bell Canada
7.1.6 Vodafone Group plc
7.1.7 Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited
7.1.8 Bharati Airtel Limited
7.1.9 KT Corporation
7.1.10 Orange S.A
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
