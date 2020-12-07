Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market Size and Share 2020 Covid-19 Impact Analysis by Sales Revenue, Future Demands, Growth Factors and Drivers, Emerging Trends, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2026

Global “Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market” is a comprehensive research that provides information regarding Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) market size, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2026. This report also includes the overall study of the Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market share with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) industry and provides data for making strategies to increase Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) market growth and effectiveness. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) market.

The global Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) market size is projected to reach USD 2908.2 million by 2026, from USD 2708.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.8%% during 2021-2026.

Market Overview:

The evolution of the IDS/IPS security solutions was started with the Host based solution when first time Intrusion Detection systems was designed for the military and defense purpose.

Hardware, Software and Services are the three main components which contribute to IDS/IPS market and have shaped its growth.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) industry.

The major players in the market include:

Checkpoint

Cisco

Corero Network Security

Dell

Extreme Networks

HP

IBM

Juniper Networks

Mcafee

Nsfocus

The report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Host Based IDS/IPS

Network Based IDS/IPS

Wireless IDS/IPS

On-Premise & Cloud Deployment

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Banking, Financial Services, Insurance

Aerospace

Medical Science, Life Science

Retail

Transport

Other

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) market?

What was the size of the emerging Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) market by value in 2019?

What will be the size of the emerging Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) market in 2026?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) market?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) market?

What are the Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Industry?

Global Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed. The Global Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions offered.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market Forecast Period: 2020-2026

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

