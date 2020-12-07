IoT Node and Gateway Market Size 2020 By Global Business Trends, Share, Future Demand, Progress Insight, Modest Analysis, Statistics, Regional Growth, and Forecast to 2026

The report on the “IoT Node and Gateway Market” covers the current status of the market including IoT Node and Gateway market size, growth rate, prominent players, and current competitive landscape. It also analyzes future opportunities and forecasts the market assessing the strategies of the key players in terms of merger and acquisitions, R&D investments, technological advancements. The report further provides key recent developments, profiling of key players, and market dynamics. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the IoT Node and Gateway market.

The global IoT Node and Gateway market size is projected to reach USD 10010 million by 2026, from USD 7964.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 23.4%% during 2021-2026.

Market Overview:

The growth of the IoT node and gateway market can be attributed to the improved internet connectivity and growth in use of wireless sensors and their networks, as well as growth in application specific microcontroller units (MCUs).

Retail end-use application is expected to hold the largest market share in terms of unit shipments during the forecast period.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global IoT Node and Gateway Market

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the IoT Node and Gateway market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the IoT Node and Gateway industry.

The major players in the market include:

INTEL

HUAWEI INVESTMENT & HOLDING

NXP SEMICONDUCTORS

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS

CISCO SYSTEMS

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE

TE CONNECTIVITY

ADVANTECH

DELL

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY

NOTION

HELIUM SYSTEMS

SAMSARA NETWORKS

BEEP

ESTIMOTE

The report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Processor

Connectivity IC

Sensor

Memory Device

Logic Device

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Wearable Devices

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Building Automation

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the IoT Node and Gateway market?

What was the size of the emerging IoT Node and Gateway market by value in 2019?

What will be the size of the emerging IoT Node and Gateway market in 2026?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the IoT Node and Gateway market?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global IoT Node and Gateway market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of IoT Node and Gateway market?

What are the IoT Node and Gateway market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global IoT Node and Gateway Industry?

Global IoT Node and Gateway Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed. The Global IoT Node and Gateway market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions offered.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

IoT Node and Gateway Market Forecast Period: 2020-2026

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global IoT Node and Gateway market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Some Points from TOC:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 IoT Node and Gateway Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key IoT Node and Gateway Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global IoT Node and Gateway Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Type 1

1.4.3 Type 2

1.4.4 Type 3

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global IoT Node and Gateway Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Application 1

1.5.3 Application 2

1.5.4 Application 3

1.5.5 Others

­1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global IoT Node and Gateway Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global IoT Node and Gateway Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global IoT Node and Gateway Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global IoT Node and Gateway, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global IoT Node and Gateway Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global IoT Node and Gateway Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global IoT Node and Gateway Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 IoT Node and Gateway Sales by Manufacturers

3.2 IoT Node and Gateway Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 IoT Node and Gateway Price by Manufacturers

3.4 IoT Node and Gateway Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global IoT Node and Gateway Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global IoT Node and Gateway Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global IoT Node and Gateway Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global IoT Node and Gateway Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 IoT Node and Gateway Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America IoT Node and Gateway by Country

6.1.1 North America IoT Node and Gateway Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America IoT Node and Gateway Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America IoT Node and Gateway Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America IoT Node and Gateway Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe IoT Node and Gateway by Country

7.1.1 Europe IoT Node and Gateway Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe IoT Node and Gateway Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe IoT Node and Gateway Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe IoT Node and Gateway Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

……………………………………………….

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Company Profiles 1

11.1.1 Company Profiles 1 Corporation Information

11.1.2 Company Profiles 1 Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Company Profiles 1 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Company Profiles 1 IoT Node and Gateway Products Offered

11.1.5 Company Profiles 1 Related Developments

11.2 Company Profiles 2

11.2.1 Company Profiles 2 Corporation Information

11.2.2 Company Profiles 2 Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Company Profiles 2 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Company Profiles 2 IoT Node and Gateway Products Offered

11.2.5 Company Profiles 2 Related Developments

11.3 Company Profiles 3

11.3.1 Company Profiles 3 Corporation Information

11.3.2 Company Profiles 3 Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Company Profiles 3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Company Profiles 3 IoT Node and Gateway Products Offered

11.3.5 Company Profiles 3 Related Developments

11.4 Company Profiles 4

11.4.1 Company Profiles 4 Corporation Information

11.4.2 Company Profiles 4 Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Company Profiles 4 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Company Profiles 4 IoT Node and Gateway Products Offered

11.4.5 Company Profiles 4 Related Developments

11.5 Company Profiles 5

11.5.1 Company Profiles 5 Corporation Information

11.5.2 Company Profiles 5 Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Company Profiles 5 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Company Profiles 5 IoT Node and Gateway Products Offered

11.5.5 Company Profiles 5 Related Developments

………………………………………………………………………….

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key IoT Node and Gateway Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 IoT Node and Gateway Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

Continued…………………………………….

