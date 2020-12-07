Automotive Electric Power Steering Market Size 2020 Explosive Factors of Revenue by Manufacturing Size, Share, Opportunities, Future Trends, Industry Expansion Strategies and Global Analysis by Forecast to 2026

Global “Automotive Electric Power Steering Market” Research Report 2020-2026 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Automotive Electric Power Steering industry. The report represents a basic overview of the Automotive Electric Power Steering market share, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the Automotive Electric Power Steering market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key driver’s analysis. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Automotive Electric Power Steering market.

The global Automotive Electric Power Steering market size is projected to reach USD 22060 million by 2026, from USD 21400 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.8%% during 2021-2026.

Market Overview:

Electric Power Steering system (EPS) is a Power Steering system that directly relies on the motor to provide auxiliary torque.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the introduction of brushless motor technology and the development of light weight electric power steering.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automotive Electric Power Steering Market

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Automotive Electric Power Steering market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Automotive Electric Power Steering industry.

The major players in the market include:

JTEKToration

Robert Bosch Automotive Steering GmbH

NSK

Nexteer Automotive

ZF TRW Automotive Holdingsoration

Delphi Automotive

China Automotive Systems

Mandooration

Showaoration

The report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Column Assist EPS

Single-Pinion Assist EPS

Dual-Pinion Assist EPS

Rack Assist EPS

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Automotive Electric Power Steering market?

What was the size of the emerging Automotive Electric Power Steering market by value in 2019?

What will be the size of the emerging Automotive Electric Power Steering market in 2026?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Automotive Electric Power Steering market?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Automotive Electric Power Steering market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Automotive Electric Power Steering market?

What are the Automotive Electric Power Steering market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Automotive Electric Power Steering Industry?

Global Automotive Electric Power Steering Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed. The Global Automotive Electric Power Steering market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions offered.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Automotive Electric Power Steering Market Forecast Period: 2020-2026

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Automotive Electric Power Steering market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

