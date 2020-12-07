Latest Innovative Report on Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Industry Market | Industry Booming Worldwide With TOP Key Players

The research report published on the Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Industry Market provides a thorough assessment of this industry vertical and comprise of crucial insights regarding profit estimations, periodic deliverables, market share, industry size, current revenue, and market tendencies. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape of Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Industry Market in tandem with its competitive terrain.

The report predicts the renumeration and growth rate over the forecast timeline. It also elaborates on the key aspects of Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Industry Market including market size, industry share held by various regions, and sales accrued by different product segments. An elaborate representation of growth indicators and challenges of this industry vertical is also entailed in the report.

Browse now for Full Report Index or a Sample Copy at https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=mai83406

The report provides crucial insights such as growth drivers, challenges and opportunities that will aid in measuring the profitability graph of this industry landscape. Additionally, it delivers a comparative assessment of the current and past market trends in order to formulate the growth rate during the study period.

Key highlights of the Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Industry Market report:

• Growth rate

• Current market trends

• Industry drivers

• Competitive landscape

• Market concentration ratio

• Key challenges

• Regional analysis

• Turnover predictions

• Consumption rates

The published report consists of a robust research methodology by relying on primary source including interviews of the company executives & representatives and accessing official documents, websites, and press release of the companies related to the Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Industry Market. It also includes comments and suggestions from the experts in the market especially the representatives from government and public organizations as well as international NGOs. The report prepared by Report Ocean is known for its data accuracy and precise style, which relies on genuine information and data source. Moreover, customized report can be available as per the client’s wishes or specific needs.

Key companies that are covered in this report:

Siemens AG (Germany)

Efcon AG (Austria)

Kapsch Trafficcom (Austria)

Garmin Ltd. (Switzerland)

Denso Corporation (Japan)

Transcore Inc. (U.S.)

Ricardo plc. (U.K.)

Atkins Group (U.K.)

Savari Inc. (U.S.)

Tomtom International BV (the Netherlands)

Q-Free ASA (Norway)

Iteris Inc. (U.S.)

Lanner Electronics (Taiwan)

Thales Group (France)

*Note: Additional companies can be included on request

Outlining significant information with regards to the geographical landscape of the Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Industry Market:

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Main pointers in the report with regards to the primary industry indicators:

• Market share registered by each region

• Consumption rate of every region listed in the report

• Revenue contribution of each region studied

• Estimated growth on the basis of consumption rate during the study period for the regions stated in the report.

Table of Content:

1 Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its)

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Market Size, 2015 2020

2.1.2 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Market Size by Type, 2015 2020

2.1.3 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Market Size by Application, 2015 2020

2.1.4 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its)

3.3 Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its)

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its)

3.4 Market Distributors of Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its)

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Market, by Type

4.1 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Value and Growth Rate of Hardware

4.3.2 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Value and Growth Rate of Software

4.3.3 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Value and Growth Rate of Services

4.4 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Consumption and Growth Rate of Traffic Management (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Consumption and Growth Rate of Road Safety And Security (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Consumption and Growth Rate of Freight Management (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Consumption and Growth Rate of Public Transport (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Consumption and Growth Rate of Environment Protection (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Consumption and Growth Rate of Automotive Telematics (2015-2020)

5.3.7 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Consumption and Growth Rate of Parking Management (2015-2020)

5.3.8 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Consumption and Growth Rate of Road User Charging (2015-2020)

6 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Siemens AG (Germany)

12.1.1 Siemens AG (Germany) Basic Information

12.1.2 Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Product Introduction

12.1.3 Siemens AG (Germany) Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Efcon AG (Austria)

12.2.1 Efcon AG (Austria) Basic Information

12.2.2 Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Product Introduction

12.2.3 Efcon AG (Austria) Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Kapsch Trafficcom (Austria)

12.3.1 Kapsch Trafficcom (Austria) Basic Information

12.3.2 Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Product Introduction

12.3.3 Kapsch Trafficcom (Austria) Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Garmin Ltd. (Switzerland)

12.4.1 Garmin Ltd. (Switzerland) Basic Information

12.4.2 Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Product Introduction

12.4.3 Garmin Ltd. (Switzerland) Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 Denso Corporation (Japan)

12.5.1 Denso Corporation (Japan) Basic Information

12.5.2 Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Product Introduction

12.5.3 Denso Corporation (Japan) Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Transcore Inc. (U.S.)

12.6.1 Transcore Inc. (U.S.) Basic Information

12.6.2 Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Product Introduction

12.6.3 Transcore Inc. (U.S.) Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Ricardo plc. (U.K.)

12.7.1 Ricardo plc. (U.K.) Basic Information

12.7.2 Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Product Introduction

12.7.3 Ricardo plc. (U.K.) Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 Atkins Group (U.K.)

12.8.1 Atkins Group (U.K.) Basic Information

12.8.2 Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Product Introduction

12.8.3 Atkins Group (U.K.) Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 Savari Inc. (U.S.)

12.9.1 Savari Inc. (U.S.) Basic Information

12.9.2 Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Product Introduction

12.9.3 Savari Inc. (U.S.) Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 Tomtom International BV (the Netherlands)

12.10.1 Tomtom International BV (the Netherlands) Basic Information

12.10.2 Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Product Introduction

12.10.3 Tomtom International BV (the Netherlands) Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.11 Q-Free ASA (Norway)

12.11.1 Q-Free ASA (Norway) Basic Information

12.11.2 Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Product Introduction

12.11.3 Q-Free ASA (Norway) Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.12 Iteris Inc. (U.S.)

12.12.1 Iteris Inc. (U.S.) Basic Information

12.12.2 Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Product Introduction

12.12.3 Iteris Inc. (U.S.) Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.13 Lanner Electronics (Taiwan)

12.13.1 Lanner Electronics (Taiwan) Basic Information

12.13.2 Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Product Introduction

12.13.3 Lanner Electronics (Taiwan) Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.14 Thales Group (France)

12.14.1 Thales Group (France) Basic Information

12.14.2 Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Product Introduction

12.14.3 Thales Group (France) Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

14 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Market Forecast

14.1 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)

14.1.1 Hardware Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.2 Software Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.3 Services Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application (2020-2025)

14.2.1 Traffic Management Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.2 Road Safety And Security Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.3 Freight Management Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.4 Public Transport Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.5 Environment Protection Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.6 Automotive Telematics Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.7 Parking Management Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.8 Road User Charging Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

14.3.1 North America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.2 Europe Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.3 Asia Pacific Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.4 Middle East and Africa Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.5 South America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.1.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before Purchasing This Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=mai83406

Contact Us: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Rozy

Email: [email protected]