Wi-Fi Range Extender Market 2020: Global Industry Current Trends, Top Companies, Application, GrowthFactors, Development and Forecast to 2023 Research Report

Wi-Fi Range Extender market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
The proliferation of Smart City and Smart Home Applications to Drive the Market Growth
– Smart cities and smart homes are growing tremendously to transform modern life. The smart home is defined as a residence that has installed smart products/devices, such as smart security systems, smart entertainment systems, air conditioners, smart televisions, and many more devices.
– With the rapid increase in the sales of smart home devices, the Wi-Fi range extender market is poised to grow further.
– Smart products/devices which are used in the smart homes/offices are required to be connected to the internet to work seamlessly and thus, requires Wi-Fi range extenders for increased range of a normal Wi-Fi router. The overall demand for smart products is poised to increase owing to technological innovations, consumer interest, and greater accessibility.
– A smart city consists of smart systems like smart traffic system, smart buildings, smart water management, smart waste management and a couple of IoT devices among others which needs an internet connection to provide useful data to keep track of the resources, which is expected to boost the market studied.
North America to Hold the Largest Market Share
– North American region is a pioneer in the Wi-Fi range extender market and is expected to hold the largest share.
– Most of the major Wi-Fi range extender companies are headquartered in the United States.
– Moreover, most of the companies test and launch their products and services in the country before the global launch and deployment of the product.
– With the growing number of devices per household, fast adoption of new technology and growing focus towards digitalization, the region is boosting the growth of Wi-Fi range extender market.
– Also, one of the major major factor contributing towards the growth of the Wi-Fi extender market is the increased utilization of wireless service among various end-users in the region. The Wi-Fi extender is primarily used in the US due to a large number of residential users adopting connected device technology.
Market Overview:
Scope of the Report:
Wi-Fi Range Extender market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Wi-Fi Range Extender market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Wi-Fi Range Extender market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Wi-Fi Range Extender market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Wi-Fi Range Extender ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Wi-Fi Range Extender market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Wi-Fi Range Extender space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Wi-Fi Range Extender market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
the Global Wi-Fi Range Extender Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors.
Study objectives of Wi-Fi Range Extender Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Wi-Fi Range Extender market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Wi-Fi Range Extender market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Wi-Fi Range Extender market trends that influence the global Wi-Fi Range Extender market
Detailed TOC of Wi-Fi Range Extender Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Telecom Subscriber Base
4.3.2 Proliferation of Smart Cities and Smart Homes
4.3.3 Adoption of Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD)
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 High Costs of Installation
4.4.2 Security and Privacy Concerns
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Indoor Wi-Fi
5.1.2 Outdoor Wi-Fi
5.2 By Product
5.2.1 Extenders & Repeaters
5.2.2 Access Points
5.2.3 Antennas
5.3 By End-user Vertical
5.3.1 Residential
5.3.2 Enterprise
5.3.3 Commercial
5.3.4 Public
5.3.5 Other End-user Verticals
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (Nokia Corporation)
6.1.2 Cisco Systems Inc.
6.1.3 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
6.1.4 NETGEAR Inc.
6.1.5 Aruba Networks (Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP)
6.1.6 TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd.
6.1.7 Ericsson Inc.
6.1.8 Juniper Networks, Inc.
6.1.9 Ruckus Wireless, Inc.
6.1.10 Motorola Solutions Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
