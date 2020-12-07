Finance Cloud Finance Cloud Market: 2020 Global Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Size and 2024 Forecast Research Report

“Finance Cloud Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Finance Cloud market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Wealth Management Industry to Dominate the Market
– As global wealth is increasing, there is a rise in wealth management professionals. As per Credit Suissue Wealth Report 2018, global wealth increased by 14 USD trillion last year.
– The same report indicates that global wealth is projected to rise by nearly 26% over the next five years, reaching USD 399 trillion by 2023. Wealth will primarily be driven by growth in the middle segment, but the number of millionaires will also grow markedly over the next five years to reach a new all-time high of 55 million.
– The proportion of global adults with wealth below USD 10,000 has decreased since 2000.
– According to most indicators, wealth inequality has not yet fallen significantly but has stabilized. This calls for an increased need for wealth management by BFSI sector.
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth
– Financial Institutions across Asia-Pacific are embracing digital transformations. This is allowing them to be more cost efficient.
– In September 2017, the HKMA announced seven initiatives to support a “New Era of Smart Banking”, which bode well for cloud demand among Hong Kong BFSIs. In July 2018, it announced that it had concluded a consultation on its intended approach to open application programming interface (API) for the Hong Kong banking sector.
– In through fintech initiatives like Jan Dhan Yojana, Aadhaar, and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the Government of is working towards digitising payment systems and increasing financial inclusion.
– The New Zealand government maintains a Cloud First policy, through which it seeks to be open to the benefit from emergent technologies and act as a leader in cloud adoption.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Finance Cloud market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Finance Cloud market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Finance Cloud market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Finance Cloud market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Finance Cloud ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Finance Cloud market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Finance Cloud space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Finance Cloud market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
the Global Finance Cloud Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors.
Study objectives of Finance Cloud Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Finance Cloud market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Finance Cloud market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Finance Cloud market trends that influence the global Finance Cloud market
Detailed TOC of Finance Cloud Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Need for Improved Customer Relationship Management
4.3.2 Demand for Operational Efficiency in Financial Sector
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Rise of Cloud-based Cyber Threats
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Solution and Service
5.1.1 Financial Forecasting
5.1.2 Financial Reporting and Analysis
5.1.3 Risk and Compliance
5.1.4 Managed Service
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Wealth Management System
5.2.2 Revenue Management
5.2.3 Customer Management
5.3 By Deployment Mode
5.3.1 Public Cloud
5.3.2 Private Cloud
5.3.3 Hybrid Cloud
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Amazon Web Services
6.1.2 Beeks Financial Cloud
6.1.3 Capgemini SE
6.1.4 Computer Sciences Corporation
6.1.5 Google, Inc.
6.1.6 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd
6.1.7 IBM Corporation
6.1.8 Microsoft Corporation
6.1.9 Oracle Corporation
6.1.10 Salesforce.com, Inc.
6.1.11 SAP SE
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
