Next Generation Firewall Market 2020 -Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Players and Forecast 2024

Next Generation Firewall market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
BFSI Sector to Dominate the Market Over the Forecast Period
– The next generation firewall protections are designed for the businesses performing with a high volume of sensitive transactions and important data, across the day to day activities such as the banking and financial institutions dealing with the customer transactions data throughout the day, and also supports their need to maintain the uptime and protect critical business functions and data.
– These firewall solutions are designed keeping in mind the applications and to end the industry tug of war between performance and protection from the pressing data privacy threat to the industry.
– With the introduction of blockchain technologies, there is a rapid rise in the adoption of digital currency across the world, it is very vital now to secure these gateways as these are totally web-based transactions, this trend is expected to boost the market growth in this sector.
North America to Account for a Major Share
– The North American region currently dominates the global market, owing to the high preference of businesses for the security of the high volume of sensitive and important data used by them, and continuous adoption of high performing network security solutions by organizations.
– In recent times, major firms of the US suffered from the fatal WannaCry ransomware attack, where data was encrypted and ransom was asked in the form of cryptocurrency. The attack happened because the data of millions of customers was unsecured and this is worrying the industries of the region, hence stringent government regulations regarding consumer privacy were imposed and is expected to drive the growth of the market in this region.
– These Solutions can further assist businesses in overcoming the consequences of negligence, regarding data security which will further affect the demand for the next generation firewall market.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Next Generation Firewall market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Next Generation Firewall market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Next Generation Firewall market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Next Generation Firewall market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Next Generation Firewall ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Next Generation Firewall market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Next Generation Firewall space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Next Generation Firewall market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
the Global Next Generation Firewall Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors.
Study objectives of Next Generation Firewall Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Next Generation Firewall market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Next Generation Firewall market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Next Generation Firewall market trends that influence the global Next Generation Firewall market
Detailed TOC of Next Generation Firewall Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Rising Trend in the Migration from the Data Center to the Public Cloud
4.3.2 Growing Concern of Internal and External Threats Across Endpoint Devices
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 High Cost of Installation across the Network System
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Size of Enterprise
5.1.1 Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
5.1.2 Large Enterprises
5.2 By Solution
5.2.1 Cloud-Based
5.2.2 Hardware
5.3 By End-user Industry
5.3.1 BFSI
5.3.2 IT and Telecom
5.3.3 Government
5.3.4 Healthcare
5.3.5 Manufacturing
5.3.6 Retail
5.3.7 Other End-user Industries
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 United Kingdom
5.4.2.2 Germany
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.4.1 Mexico
5.4.4.2 Brazil
5.4.4.3 Rest of Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
5.4.5.1 UAE
5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.3 South Africa
5.4.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Palo Alto Networks, Inc.
6.1.3 Dell Technologies
6.1.4 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
6.1.5 Fortinet, Inc.
6.1.6 Barracuda Networks, Inc
6.1.7 Forcepoint LLC
6.1.8 WatchGuard Technologies, Inc.
6.1.9 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
6.1.10 Hillstone Networks
6.1.11 Sophos Technologies Pvt. Ltd (Cyberoam)
6.1.12 Untangle, Inc.
6.1.13 Zscaler, Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
