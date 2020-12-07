Mobile BI Market 2020 Global Industry Trends, Size, Segments, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024 Analysis

“Mobile BI Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Mobile BI market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Mobile Analytics Solution in Retail Sector to Drive the Market Growth
– Customers are using mobile as a major platform in the retail sector, especially e-commerce activities are expected to be the major source of demand for mobile analytics solutions. This enables retailers to analyze vast amounts of data and make best business decisions out of it.
– Data collected as part of mobile analytics typically includes page views, visits, visitors, and countries, where retail analytics solutions uses predictive analytics to empower retailers to strategize their operations, which include product categorization, pricing, merchandising, inventory level management, visibility, etc., through which the chance of ROI increases.
– Data engineering platform can turn in-store customer data sources into a major competitive advantage for retailers. The stores receive signals from the mobile devices that are near their vicinity and when the mobile user switches on the Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, the stores can get the individually assigned IP address of the user. With this unique address, the retail stores can find out the number of customers present in the store and people nearby the location.
– MixPanel tools offers mobile web analytics solution which analyzes real-time data, with funnel analysis, in-depth analysis and cohort analysis to track retention of the customer in retail sector.
– Flurry analytics is mostly based on user-acquisition. It gives the information on active users, session lengths, frequency, retention, audience persona and demographic. It also gives information about mobile devices, carriers, firmware versions. Many top companies such as Skype, AOL, Google, MTV Networks, Facebook and others use this tool for many of their website and app analytics.
North America to Account for the Largest Share
– North America is a major player in the development and implementation of new technologies. It has a vibrant big-data and business analytics oriented startups with having a high dominance in the ICT industry due to the presence of large corporations like Apple, Facebook, IBM and Google. Moreover, North America is rated as the top contributor in the mobile analytics market due to its technological acceptability and high level of consumer use than other developed markets.
– The healthcare industry in is growing at a rapid pace as initiatives taken by the government with various tools for healthcare sector are expected to drive the growth of the big data analytics and cloud base deployment.
– Moreover, the government also actively implementing mobile BI solutions across its organizations. The companies are also investing significantly in developing suitable solutions. Last year, Amazon launched Amazon Pinpoint Service, which help in measuring app usage and revenue. In addition, Pinpoint extends this capability by making it easy to run targeted campaigns to drive user engagement in mobile apps, which is helping in growing the market.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Mobile BI market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Mobile BI market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Mobile BI market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Mobile BI market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Mobile BI ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Mobile BI market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Mobile BI space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Mobile BI market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Mobile BI Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Mobile BI Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Mobile BI market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Mobile BI market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Mobile BI market trends that influence the global Mobile BI market
Detailed TOC of Mobile BI Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Integration of IoT for Real Time Data
4.3.2 Rising Adoption of Mobile Enterprise Application Platform (MEAP)
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Security and Privacy Issue in Mobile Technology
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Solution
5.1.1 Software
5.1.2 Service
5.2 By Enterprise Size
5.2.1 SMEs
5.2.2 Large Enterprises
5.3 By Deployment
5.3.1 On Cloud
5.3.2 On-Premise
5.4 By End-user Vertical
5.4.1 BFSI
5.4.2 IT and Telecommunications
5.4.3 Healthcare
5.4.4 Retail
5.4.5 Government
5.4.6 Manufacturing
5.4.7 Other End-user Verticals
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.1.1 United States
5.5.1.2 Canada
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.2.1 United Kingdom
5.5.2.2 Germany
5.5.2.3 France
5.5.2.4 Russia
5.5.2.5 Rest of Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.3.1 China
5.5.3.2 Japan
5.5.3.3 India
5.5.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 Latin America
5.5.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 IBM Corporation
6.1.2 Microsoft Corporation
6.1.3 SAP SE
6.1.4 SAS Institute
6.1.5 MicroStrategy Incorporated
6.1.6 Oracle Corporation
6.1.7 Tableau Software
6.1.8 TIBCO Software
6.1.9 QlikTech International AB
6.1.10 Information Builders, Inc
6.1.11 Yellowfin International
6.1.12 Zoho Corporation
6.1.13 Phocas Software
6.1.14 Sisense Inc.
6.1.15 e-Zest Solutions Ltd.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
