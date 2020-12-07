Mobile BI Market 2020 Global Industry Trends, Size, Segments, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024 Analysis

“Mobile BI Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Mobile BI market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Mobile Analytics Solution in Retail Sector to Drive the Market Growth

– Customers are using mobile as a major platform in the retail sector, especially e-commerce activities are expected to be the major source of demand for mobile analytics solutions. This enables retailers to analyze vast amounts of data and make best business decisions out of it.

– Data collected as part of mobile analytics typically includes page views, visits, visitors, and countries, where retail analytics solutions uses predictive analytics to empower retailers to strategize their operations, which include product categorization, pricing, merchandising, inventory level management, visibility, etc., through which the chance of ROI increases.

– Data engineering platform can turn in-store customer data sources into a major competitive advantage for retailers. The stores receive signals from the mobile devices that are near their vicinity and when the mobile user switches on the Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, the stores can get the individually assigned IP address of the user. With this unique address, the retail stores can find out the number of customers present in the store and people nearby the location.

– MixPanel tools offers mobile web analytics solution which analyzes real-time data, with funnel analysis, in-depth analysis and cohort analysis to track retention of the customer in retail sector.

– Flurry analytics is mostly based on user-acquisition. It gives the information on active users, session lengths, frequency, retention, audience persona and demographic. It also gives information about mobile devices, carriers, firmware versions. Many top companies such as Skype, AOL, Google, MTV Networks, Facebook and others use this tool for many of their website and app analytics.

North America to Account for the Largest Share

– North America is a major player in the development and implementation of new technologies. It has a vibrant big-data and business analytics oriented startups with having a high dominance in the ICT industry due to the presence of large corporations like Apple, Facebook, IBM and Google. Moreover, North America is rated as the top contributor in the mobile analytics market due to its technological acceptability and high level of consumer use than other developed markets.

– The healthcare industry in is growing at a rapid pace as initiatives taken by the government with various tools for healthcare sector are expected to drive the growth of the big data analytics and cloud base deployment.

– Moreover, the government also actively implementing mobile BI solutions across its organizations. The companies are also investing significantly in developing suitable solutions. Last year, Amazon launched Amazon Pinpoint Service, which help in measuring app usage and revenue. In addition, Pinpoint extends this capability by making it easy to run targeted campaigns to drive user engagement in mobile apps, which is helping in growing the market.

Market Overview:

The mobile business intelligence (BI) market has been valued at USD 6.18 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 22.43% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024, to reach USD 20.81 billion by 2024. Increasing acceptance of BYOD trends in organizations will increase productivity and employee satisfaction while reducing hardware cost for large and small enterprises. BYOD is helping retailers to take advantage by providing more engaging in-store experiences to customers, reducing device procurement costs and gain visibility into in-store performance.

– Integration of IoT is enabling the market to grow, as IoT allows mobile devices to communicate, analyze and share data about the physical world via networks and cloud-based software platforms. The customized best-price offer in real time and providing location-based services right in the retail store is a key driver for the market.

– Rising adoption of mobile enterprise application platform (MEAP) is growing the market as it entails both a mobile client application and a mobile middleware server where the middleware server helps manage data through security, scalability, system integration, cross-platform support, simplifying purchase decision for users and more.

– On the contrary, mobile devices can easily be hacked, lost or stolen. Using mobile BI may consequently put sensitive or confidential information at greater risk of being breached, which is a restraint for the market. Key Manufacturers Like

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute

MicroStrategy Incorporated

Oracle Corporation

Tableau Software

TIBCO Software

QlikTech International AB

Information Builders

Inc

Yellowfin International

Zoho Corporation

Phocas Software

Sisense Inc.

e-Zest Solutions Ltd.. Scope of the Report:

Mobile business intelligence solutions are deployed to keep pace with rivals and to try to gain an advantage over the competition. The report profiles on cloud and on premise providers of business intelligence software and service for managing data for SMEs and large organizations, which are widely deployed to apply analysis and modelling to large volumes of enterprise data, and produce meaningful reports and visuals summarizing business information.