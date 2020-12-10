Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Industry Market 2020 – key application, opportunities, demand, status, trends, share, forecast 2026

The research report published on the Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Industry Market provides a thorough assessment of this industry vertical and comprise of crucial insights regarding profit estimations, periodic deliverables, market share, industry size, current revenue, and market tendencies. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape of Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Industry Market in tandem with its competitive terrain.

The report predicts the renumeration and growth rate over the forecast timeline. It also elaborates on the key aspects of Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Industry Market including market size, industry share held by various regions, and sales accrued by different product segments. An elaborate representation of growth indicators and challenges of this industry vertical is also entailed in the report.

The report provides crucial insights such as growth drivers, challenges and opportunities that will aid in measuring the profitability graph of this industry landscape. Additionally, it delivers a comparative assessment of the current and past market trends in order to formulate the growth rate during the study period.

Key highlights of the Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Industry Market report:

• Growth rate

• Current market trends

• Industry drivers

• Competitive landscape

• Market concentration ratio

• Key challenges

• Regional analysis

• Turnover predictions

• Consumption rates

The published report consists of a robust research methodology by relying on primary source including interviews of the company executives & representatives and accessing official documents, websites, and press release of the companies related to the Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Industry Market. It also includes comments and suggestions from the experts in the market especially the representatives from government and public organizations as well as international NGOs. The report prepared by Report Ocean is known for its data accuracy and precise style, which relies on genuine information and data source. Moreover, customized report can be available as per the client’s wishes or specific needs.

Key companies that are covered in this report:

BDP International

Expeditors

Agility

Gulf Agency Company

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Kuehne + Nagel

C.H. Robinson

*Note: Additional companies can be included on request

Outlining significant information with regards to the geographical landscape of the Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Industry Market:

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Main pointers in the report with regards to the primary industry indicators:

• Market share registered by each region

• Consumption rate of every region listed in the report

• Revenue contribution of each region studied

• Estimated growth on the basis of consumption rate during the study period for the regions stated in the report.

Table of Content:

1 Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Market Size, 2015 2020

2.1.2 Global Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Market Size by Type, 2015 2020

2.1.3 Global Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Market Size by Application, 2015 2020

2.1.4 Global Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation

3.3 Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation

3.4 Market Distributors of Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Market, by Type

4.1 Global Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Value and Growth Rate of Oil Equipment Transportation

4.3.2 Global Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Value and Growth Rate of Gas Equipment Transportation

4.4 Global Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Consumption and Growth Rate of Road transportation (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Consumption and Growth Rate of Rail transportation (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Consumption and Growth Rate of Sea transportation (2015-2020)

6 Global Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 BDP International

12.1.1 BDP International Basic Information

12.1.2 Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Product Introduction

12.1.3 BDP International Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Expeditors

12.2.1 Expeditors Basic Information

12.2.2 Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Product Introduction

12.2.3 Expeditors Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Agility

12.3.1 Agility Basic Information

12.3.2 Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Product Introduction

12.3.3 Agility Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Gulf Agency Company

12.4.1 Gulf Agency Company Basic Information

12.4.2 Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Product Introduction

12.4.3 Gulf Agency Company Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 DB Schenker

12.5.1 DB Schenker Basic Information

12.5.2 Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Product Introduction

12.5.3 DB Schenker Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Deutsche Post DHL Group

12.6.1 Deutsche Post DHL Group Basic Information

12.6.2 Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Product Introduction

12.6.3 Deutsche Post DHL Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Kuehne + Nagel

12.7.1 Kuehne + Nagel Basic Information

12.7.2 Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Product Introduction

12.7.3 Kuehne + Nagel Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 C.H. Robinson

12.8.1 C.H. Robinson Basic Information

12.8.2 Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Product Introduction

12.8.3 C.H. Robinson Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

14 Global Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Market Forecast

14.1 Global Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)

14.1.1 Oil Equipment Transportation Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.2 Gas Equipment Transportation Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Global Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application (2020-2025)

14.2.1 Road transportation Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.2 Rail transportation Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.3 Sea transportation Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Oil and Gas Equipment Transportation Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

14.3.1 North America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.2 Europe Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.3 Asia Pacific Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.4 Middle East and Africa Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.5 South America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.1.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment

