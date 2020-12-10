North America Metal-Clad Switchgear Market Expected to Reach USD 1,128.1 Million by 2027

According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, “North America metal-clad switchgear Market by Type and End Use: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027”, the market was valued at USD 955.9 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 3.3% by the year 2027. The North America metal-clad switchgear market is anticipated to grow owing to its usage in simple applications wherein the relay generally contains minimal ANSI/IEEE functions. Moreover, the metal-clad switchgears allow to have several layouts of auxiliary and breaker sections to be stacked based on the shape and size of the switchgear. This is expected to result in the expansion of North America metal-clad switchgear market during the forecast period.

The North America metal-clad switchgear market is fragmented based on type, end use and country. In terms of type, the market is segmented into 5kV metal-clad switchgear, 15kV metal-clad switchgear, 27kV metal-clad switchgear, 38kV metal-clad switchgear, and other. On the basis of end use, the market is bifurcated into commercial and industrial. Based on country, the North America metal-clad switchgear market is segmented into U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

In year 2020, the metal-clad switchgear market is expected to witness a decline owing to the outbreak of COVID-19. The pandemic has resulted in a complete or partial lockdown which has majorly hampered the production process of several manufacturing industries and businesses. Additionally, trade barriers between countries are adversely impacting the market, resulting in the increase in production costs for manufacturing of metal-clad switchgears. However, the production of industrial machines is expected to bounce back at a significant pace during the second half of the year due to the easing up of lockdowns in several countries.

As per GMR industry analyst Akshata Ahire, “The North America Metal-Clad Switchgear Market is anticipated to witness significant growth during forecast period 2020-2027 driven by increasing technological advancements across several sectors in the region. However, the high manufacturing cost associated with metal-clad switchgear is a major factor hindering the growth of the market. The rising awareness about grid modernization and replacement of old installations is expected to create substantial growth opportunities in the market. Key players in the market are actively focusing on R&D activities to further developments and advancements.”

Key Takeaways from the Study:

The top three market players are expected to hold approximately half of market share of North America metal-clad switchgear market in year 2019.

The 5kV metal-clad switchgear segment is anticipated to expand at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period due to its usage in several industries while providing customization benefits and safety attributes to the user.

In terms of value, the commercial segment is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The rise in numerous commercial projects has triggered the demand for metal-clad switchgear for commercial establishments, resulting in the expansion of the market in the region.

The US accounts for a major share of the market, followed by Canada. The market in the US is projected to expand at significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Value in 2019 USD 955.9 Million Market Growth Rate (from 2021 to 2027) 3.3% Historical Data 2017 & 2018 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Units Considered Value (USD Million) Market Segments By Type, By End Use Regional Scope North America Country Scope U.S., Canada, and Mexico Key Companies Profiled ABB Ltd., Allis Electric Co., Ltd., AZZ Inc., Crown Technical Systems, Eaton Corporation plc, Efacec Power Solutions, Electro-Mechanical Industries, Inc., General Switchgear & Controls Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd., Industrial Electric Mfg., LSIS Co., Ltd., Myers Power Products, Powell Industries, powerconcorp.com, RIC Power Corp., Schneider Electric, Siemens, and Switchgear Power Systems LLC Customization Scope Report customization available on request Pricing and Purchase Options Avail tailor-made purchase options to meet your research requirements.

Target Audience:

Supply-side: Metal-clad switchgear manufacturers, raw material suppliers, primary respondents, and distributors.

Demand Side: Power generation companies, transportation industry, marine industry, businesses engaged in providing commercial applications, etc.

Regulatory Side: Concerned government authorities, commercial research & development (R&D) institutions, and other regulatory bodies

Associations and Industry Bodies: Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), International, Organization for Standardization (ISO), Organization of Plastics Processors of India (OPP), Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW), World Trade Organization (WTO), Occupational, Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), American National Standards Institute (ANSI), Indian Centre for Plastics in the Environment (ICPE).

