Global Automotive Disc Brake Market Expected to Reach USD 21,249.8 Million by 2027

According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, "Automotive Disc Brake Market by Type, by Application, and by Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027", the market was valued at USD 12,138.2 Million in 2019 and is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 7.5% by the year 2027. The Automotive Disc Brake Market is anticipated to grow owing to the rise in the disposable income of people and a surge in spending of money in the tourism sector. Moreover, the growing demand for technologically updated high-end vehicles, increasing popularity of road trips, and high-speed vehicles with better safety and control are some of the other factors that are projected to drive the growth of the Automotive Disc Brake Market.

The Automotive Disc Brake Market has been fragmented based on types, applications, and regions. Based on types, the market has been segmented into 1 piston caliper, 2 piston caliper, and multi-piston caliper. On the basis of applications, the market has been divided into, sedan and hatchback, SUV, and others. Based on regions, the Automotive Disc Brake Market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America region is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America. The Asia Pacific is further segmented into, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The European region is further categorized into Germany, France, Italy, the U.K., Spain, Russia, and the Rest of Europe and the MEA region is further divided into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and the Rest of MEA.

The effect of COVID-19 is anticipated to strongly affect the automotive industry due to the high dependency of different global industries for imports. Moreover, the pandemic situation has led to the closure of several non-essential businesses reducing the demand for industrial goods in the world, which in turn, is impeding the automotive component manufacturing industries worldwide. Since the COVID-19 pandemic is diminishing the production activities across aerospace, automotive, railways, and other industries worldwide, the demand for disc brake equipment is decreasing in the short-term. The COVID-19 effects are majorly observed in manufacturing units which are currently working with a 50% workforce. The global supply chain has at the same time slowed down due to restrictions on national borders. Regarding the rotary tiller market as production has slowed down as only half the workforce is working its borderline struggling to meet up with the demands. This is disrupting the supply chain of disc brakes. However, the automotive disc brake market is expected to gain its original momentum by the mid of 2021.

As per GMR industry analyst Vidya Jadhav, “The Automotive Disc Brake Market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period 2020-2027 due to rising automobile production activities across key economies such as China, India, U.S., and Germany. The advancements in disc brakes are anticipated to create lucrative opportunity during the forecast period.”

Key Takeaways from the Study:

The Asia Pacific and Europe region are together accounting for more than 66% of the market share and is expected to grow substantially during the forecast period driven by the strong presence of vehicle manufacturers.

1 Piston Caliper segment is dominating the global market and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The fact that it is safe and durable compared to other options makes it one with a stronghold over the market.

SUV is the prominent application area for Disc Brakes followed by Sedan, Hatchbacks, and then others. SUVs are built to have a sporty functionality that directly deals with the speed which concerns safety and disc brakes are a major safety feature.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Value in 2019 USD 12,138.2 Million Market Growth Rate (from 2021 to 2027) 7.5% Historical Data 2017 & 2018 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Units Considered Value (USD Million) and Volume (Units) Market Segments Types, Applications Regional Scope North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa (MEA) Country Scope U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and Rest of MEA. Key Companies Profiled ZF TRW, Continental, Akebono, Brembo, Aisin, Bosch, Mando, APG, Nissin Kogyo, and Knorr-Bremse Customization Scope Report customization available on request Pricing and Purchase Options Avail tailor-made purchase options to meet your research requirements.

Target Audience:

Supply-side: Disc Brake manufacturers, raw material suppliers, primary respondents, and distributors, automobile Manufacturers, and others.

Demand Side: Automobile manufacturers, Aftermarket service providers.

Regulatory Side: Concerned government authorities, commercial research & development (R&D) institutions, and other regulatory bodies.

Associations and Industry Bodies: Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA), ACEA – European Automobile Manufacturers' Association. Association of Global Automakers (Global Automakers), WTO – World Trade Organization.

