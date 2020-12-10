Global Culture Media Market Expected to Reach USD 5,485.2 Million by 2027

According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, “Global Culture Media Market by Types, Applications, and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027”, the market was valued at USD 2,983.4 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a growth rate of 8.0% by the year 2027.

The global culture media market is anticipated to grow owing to the rise in the research and development in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. The rise in the prevalence of the diseases has led to the rise in the demand for vaccines, which are some of the factors, which boost the demand for the culture media. These are some of the factors, which contributes for the growth of the culture media market.

The rise in the prevalence of several chronic diseases, including cancer, diabetes has led to the rise in the adoption of stem cells. The stem cells are regenerative cells, which finds its application in treatment of several diseases. Culture media is used as a base for the generation of stem cells. The culture media provides the essential ingredients, which are used for the generation of the stem cells. These are some of the factors, which contributes for the demand for the culture media market. The culture media also finds its application in the manufacturing of vaccines. The rise in the demand for vaccines has led to the rise in the adoption of culture media, which are some of the factors, which contributes for the growth of the segment.

Request a free sample copy: https://growthmarketreports.com/request-sample/110

The global culture media market is fragmented based on types, applications, and region. Based on types, the culture media market is segmented into dehydrated culture media, prepared culture media, and chromogenic culture media. In terms of application, the culture media market is segmented into biotech and pharmaceutical industries, academic and research institutes, hospitals and diagnostic centers and others. Based on region, the global culture media market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as the US, and Canada. Latin America region is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America, Asia Pacific is further segmented into, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Europe region is further categorized into UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe, and the MEA region is further divided into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE and Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA).

As per GMR industry analyst Vidya Jadhav, “The Global Culture Media market is anticipated to witness significant growth during forecast period 2021-2027 driven by the rising demand for the culture media in several research institutes and pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. The rise in adoption of specialty media for the manufacturing of medicines and strong research and development activities for the cancer treatment are some of the prime factors, which contributes for the growth of the segment.”

Key Takeaways from the Study:

North America accounts for a significant share of the market, followed by Europe. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at significant CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of value, the academic and research institutes segment is projected to increase at a substantial CAGR during the forecast timeline. The culture media are used in the several research projects, thus, contributes to the segmental growth.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Value in 2019 USD 2,983.4 Million Market Growth Rate (from 2021 to 2027) 8.0% Historical Data 2017 & 2018 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Units Considered Value (USD Million) Market Segments By Types, By Applications Regional Scope North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA) Country Scope US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, South East Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE and Rest of MEA. Key Companies Profiled Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Caisson Labs Inc, Cell Culture Technologies, Lonza Group Ltd, Merck KGaA, Corning Incorporated, HiMedia Laboratories, Cytiva and FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific. Customization Scope Report customization available on request Pricing and Purchase Options Avail tailor-made purchase options to meet your research requirements.

Target Audience:

Supply-side: Culture Media manufacturers, raw material suppliers, primary respondents, and distributors.

Demand Side: Hospitals, academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, etc.

Regulatory Side: Concerned government authorities, commercial research & development (R&D) institutions, and other regulatory bodies

Associations and Industry Bodies: US Food and Drugs Administration, US Department of Agriculture, International Commission on Microbiological Specifications for Foods (ICMSF), World Health Organization (WHO), Center for Disease Control (CDC), American Public Health Association, American Society for Microbiology.

For More Information, Visit https://growthmarketreports.com/enquiry-before-buying/110

About Us:

Our reports are more than just research reports to us. They are tools that enable us to maintain long-term relationships with our clients whom we honor and cherish. Our client’s business growth is integral for not only them but also us. This is what differentiates us from other market research companies.

At GMR, we provide our expertise and guideline for success. Our team of efficient and experienced researchers and consultants provide progressive market intelligence reports that are accurate, authentic, and in-depth. This empowers the clients to make well-informed decisions.

Moreover, we offer market intelligence studies, ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries including chemicals and materials, energy, automobile, healthcare, consumer goods, and technology. Our deep understanding of many business environments across industries such as those mentioned above allows us to deliver tailor-made reports.

Contact Us:

Alex Mathews

Head of Business Development

Phone No.: +1 909 545 6473

Email – [email protected]

Website – https://GrowthMarketReports.com

Address – 500 East E Street, Ontario, CA 91764, United States.