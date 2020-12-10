Global Embedded Computer Market Expected to Reach USD 138,747 Million by 2027

According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, “Global Embedded Computer Market by product type, end-user, CPU architecture, and region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027”, the market was valued at USD 86,304 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a growth rate of around 6.3% by the year 2027. A computer system that is integrated into another device is known as an embedded computer. An embedded computer is a microcontroller- or microprocessor-based system devised for specific function. These computers perform specific functionality. Embedded computers are a part of a large system; however, it relies on its own processor. Cell phones, cameras, and automotive systems are common examples of embedded computers. Embedded means attached to another thing. An embedded computer is based on embedded systems. An embedded system consists of a computer hardware system having software embedded in it. An embedded system is an independent system or it can be a part of a large system. This system is a microcontroller or microprocessor-based system, which is designed to perform a specific task.

The global embedded computer market is fragmented based on product type, end-user, CPU architecture, and Region. In terms of product type, the market is segmented into COMS, SBCs, stand-alone boards, and others. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into industrial automation, military and defense, medical, communication, and others. Based on the CPU architecture, the global embedded computer market is segmented into x86, ARM, PowerPC, and others. Based on region, the global embedded computer market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as U.S., and Canada. The Europe region is further categorized into U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific is further segmented into China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, South East Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Latin America region is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America, and the MEA region is further divided into GCC, Turkey, and Rest of MEA.

Request a free sample copy: https://growthmarketreports.com/request-sample/112

The effect of COVID-19 is anticipated to be strongly felt in the electronic industry due to high dependency of different global industries for imports. Moreover, the pandemic situation has led to the closure of several non-essential businesses reducing the demand for electronics appliances in the world, which in turn, is impeding the electronic industry. Since the COVID-19 pandemic is diminishing the end- user demand for daily consumer products worldwide, the demand for embedded computer is reducing in the short-term. The COVID-19 effects majorly on manufacturing units which are currently working with 50% workforce. The global supply chain has at the same time slowed down due to restrictions on national borders.

As per GMR industry analysts Rajat Verma, “The global embedded computer market is anticipated to witness significant growth during forecast period 2021-2027 driven by increase in demand for IoT devices, rapid urbanization and industrialization, and rising demand in automotive and equipment manufacturing are boosting the market. The embedded computer market is growing significantly due to the high demand for embedded computer for consumer electronics devices. Increasing demand for vehicles, rapid urbanization and industrialization are key drivers of the embedded computer market.”

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Top six market player including Intel Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Curtiss-Wright, Advantech and DIGI International constitute about 25% of the global embedded computer market.

Asia Pacific accounts for a major share of the market, followed by North America. The market in North America is projected to expand at significant CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of value, SBCs is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The use of embedded computer is rising worldwide, especially in emerging economies due to growing industrial development activities. The expansion of the embedded computer market is attributed to major reforms made by various governments in respective countries.

The Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to generate large revenue during the forecast period owing to growing population, increasing urbanization. Embedded computer consumption has increased considerably in these regions in the past few years.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Value in 2019 USD 86,304 Million Market Growth Rate (from 2021 to 2027) 6.3% Historical Data 2017 & 2018 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Units Considered Value (USD Million) Market Segments By Product types, By End Use industry, By CPU architecture Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA) Country Scope U.S., Canada, Germany, France, Italy, U.K, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, South Korea

India, Australia, South East Asia (SEA), Rest of the Asia Pacific Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, GCC, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled ABACO SYSTEMS, Advantech Co. Ltd., Artesyn Embedded Technologies Inc., Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Digi International Inc., EUROTECH, Intel Corporation, Kontron, NXP Semiconductors and Radisys. Customization Scope Report customization available on request Pricing and Purchase Options Avail tailor-made purchase options to meet your research requirements.

Target Audience:

Supply-side: Embedded Computer manufacturers, raw material suppliers, primary respondents, and distributors.

Research & Development Facilities, Semiconductor & Electronics, Solar Devices, Medical Equipment, etc.

Regulatory Side: Concerned government authorities, commercial research & development (R&D) institutions, and other regulatory bodies.

Associations and Industry Bodies: Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), International, Organization for Standardization (ISO), Organization of Plastics Processors of India (OPP), Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW), World Trade Organization (WTO), Occupational, Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), American National Standards Institute (ANSI), Indian Centre for Plastics in the Environment (ICPE).

For More Information, Visit https://growthmarketreports.com/enquiry-before-buying/112

About Us:

Our reports are more than just research reports to us. They are tools that enable us to maintain long-term relationships with our clients whom we honor and cherish. Our client’s business growth is integral for not only them but also us. This is what differentiates us from other market research companies.

At GMR, we provide our expertise and guideline for success. Our team of efficient and experienced researchers and consultants provide progressive market intelligence reports that are accurate, authentic, and in-depth. This empowers the clients to make well-informed decisions.

Moreover, we offer market intelligence studies, ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries including chemicals and materials, energy, automobile, healthcare, consumer goods, and technology. Our deep understanding of many business environments across industries such as those mentioned above allows us to deliver tailor-made reports.

Contact Us:

Alex Mathews

Head of Business Development

Phone No.: +1 909 545 6473

Email – [email protected]

Website – https://GrowthMarketReports.com

Address – 500 East E Street, Ontario, CA 91764, United States.