Global Pneumatic Seal Market Expected to Reach USD 215.6 Million by 2027

According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, “Global Pneumatic Seal Market by Types, Applications, and Regions: Size, Share, Trends, and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027”, the market was at USD 129.1 million by value terms in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% between 2020 and 2027. In volume terms, the market is estimated to grow at 5.4% during the forecast, 2020-2027. The global pneumatic seal market is anticipated to grow owing to factors such as increasing demand for pneumatic seal across industries such as food, automotive and shipping and rising inclination for the use of pneumatic seals owing to its advantages over its alternatives.

The global pneumatic seal market is fragmented based on types, applications, and regions. Based on types, the market is bifurcated into valve and cylinder. On the basis of applications, the pneumatic seal market is segregated into equipment manufacturing, automobile industry, shipping industry, and others. In terms of regions, the global pneumatic seal market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is segmented into countries such as the US and Canada. Latin America is categorized as Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America. Asia Pacific is fragmented into India, China, South Korea, Australia, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Europe is split into the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe. MEA is segmented into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the UAE, and Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The pneumatic seal market is expected to expand at a sluggish pace due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The spread of the COVID-19 globally has affected on the world's society, economy, and sanitary systems. Exponential increase in prevalence of coronavirus globally has hampered the manufacturing sector. The problems over a disruption in exports of Chin-made parts has negatively contributed to a large-scale manufacturing interruption across the automobile sector, which in turn, has hampered the demand for pneumatic seal across the globe.

As per GMR industry analyst Vidya Jadhav, “The global pneumatic seal market is anticipated to grow at a significant pace during forecast period, from 2020 to 2027, driven by changing consumer preferences for the adoption of pneumatic seal and rising demand for pneumatic seals from the automobile and food industries. Moreover, the process manufacturing industry requires specific conditions, which generally deteriorate the material of the equipment. These conditions have induced the vendors to manufacture seals with high-quality materials, which can withstand heavy duty operations. Thus, manufacturers focusing on providing customized seals for various applications can restrain the market during the forecast period”.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Companies such as Kastas Sealing Technologies, AB Seals, and Aston Seals held approximately one-tenth of the market share of global pneumatic seal market in 2019.

Asia Pacific accounts for a major share of the market, followed by Europe. The market in North America is projected to expand at substantial CAGR during the forecast period.

The valve segment accounted for significant market share in 2019 and is projected to expand at considerable CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing applications of valve in the automobile industry and shipping industry.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth owing to the strong presence of pneumatic device manufacturing companies in China, South Korea, and Japan. Moreover, the increasing industrialization in developing countries such as India, and others is resulting into rising demand for pneumatic seal.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Value in 2019 USD 129.1 million Market Growth Rate (from 2020 to 2027) 6.7% Historical Data 2017 & 2018 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Units Considered Value (USD Million) & Volume (Thousand Units) Market Segments Types and Applications Regional Scope North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa (MEA) Country Scope The US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the UAE, and Rest of MEA Key Companies Profiled Kastas Sealing Technologies, AB Seals, Trelleborg, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, Allied Metrics, AS Aston Seals, Hallite Seals International, and Max Spare Customization Scope Report customization available on request Pricing and Purchase Options Avail tailor-made purchase options to meet your research requirements

