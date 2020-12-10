Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2026 | 3M, Philips, Pentair

“

The report titled Global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Point-of-Use Water Purifiers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Point-of-Use Water Purifiers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: 3M, Philips, Pentair, GE Water & Process Technologies, A.O. Smith, Culligan International, Amway, Advanced Purification Engineering, General Ecology, Watts Premier, Unilever, Brita, Eureka Forbes, HaloSource, Kent RO System

Market Segmentation by Product: Gravity Purifier

UV Purifier

RO Purifier



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Commercial



The Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Point-of-Use Water Purifiers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Point-of-Use Water Purifiers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers market?

Table of Contents:

1 Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Market Overview

1.1 Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Product Scope

1.2 Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Gravity Purifier

1.2.3 UV Purifier

1.2.4 RO Purifier

1.3 Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Point-of-Use Water Purifiers as of 2019)

3.4 Global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Business

12.1 3M

12.1.1 3M Corporation Information

12.1.2 3M Business Overview

12.1.3 3M Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 3M Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Products Offered

12.1.5 3M Recent Development

12.2 Philips

12.2.1 Philips Corporation Information

12.2.2 Philips Business Overview

12.2.3 Philips Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Philips Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Products Offered

12.2.5 Philips Recent Development

12.3 Pentair

12.3.1 Pentair Corporation Information

12.3.2 Pentair Business Overview

12.3.3 Pentair Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Pentair Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Products Offered

12.3.5 Pentair Recent Development

12.4 GE Water & Process Technologies

12.4.1 GE Water & Process Technologies Corporation Information

12.4.2 GE Water & Process Technologies Business Overview

12.4.3 GE Water & Process Technologies Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 GE Water & Process Technologies Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Products Offered

12.4.5 GE Water & Process Technologies Recent Development

12.5 A.O. Smith

12.5.1 A.O. Smith Corporation Information

12.5.2 A.O. Smith Business Overview

12.5.3 A.O. Smith Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 A.O. Smith Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Products Offered

12.5.5 A.O. Smith Recent Development

12.6 Culligan International

12.6.1 Culligan International Corporation Information

12.6.2 Culligan International Business Overview

12.6.3 Culligan International Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Culligan International Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Products Offered

12.6.5 Culligan International Recent Development

12.7 Amway

12.7.1 Amway Corporation Information

12.7.2 Amway Business Overview

12.7.3 Amway Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Amway Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Products Offered

12.7.5 Amway Recent Development

12.8 Advanced Purification Engineering

12.8.1 Advanced Purification Engineering Corporation Information

12.8.2 Advanced Purification Engineering Business Overview

12.8.3 Advanced Purification Engineering Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Advanced Purification Engineering Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Products Offered

12.8.5 Advanced Purification Engineering Recent Development

12.9 General Ecology

12.9.1 General Ecology Corporation Information

12.9.2 General Ecology Business Overview

12.9.3 General Ecology Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 General Ecology Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Products Offered

12.9.5 General Ecology Recent Development

12.10 Watts Premier

12.10.1 Watts Premier Corporation Information

12.10.2 Watts Premier Business Overview

12.10.3 Watts Premier Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Watts Premier Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Products Offered

12.10.5 Watts Premier Recent Development

12.11 Unilever

12.11.1 Unilever Corporation Information

12.11.2 Unilever Business Overview

12.11.3 Unilever Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Unilever Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Products Offered

12.11.5 Unilever Recent Development

12.12 Brita

12.12.1 Brita Corporation Information

12.12.2 Brita Business Overview

12.12.3 Brita Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Brita Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Products Offered

12.12.5 Brita Recent Development

12.13 Eureka Forbes

12.13.1 Eureka Forbes Corporation Information

12.13.2 Eureka Forbes Business Overview

12.13.3 Eureka Forbes Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Eureka Forbes Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Products Offered

12.13.5 Eureka Forbes Recent Development

12.14 HaloSource

12.14.1 HaloSource Corporation Information

12.14.2 HaloSource Business Overview

12.14.3 HaloSource Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 HaloSource Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Products Offered

12.14.5 HaloSource Recent Development

12.15 Kent RO System

12.15.1 Kent RO System Corporation Information

12.15.2 Kent RO System Business Overview

12.15.3 Kent RO System Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Kent RO System Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Products Offered

12.15.5 Kent RO System Recent Development

13 Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Point-of-Use Water Purifiers

13.4 Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Distributors List

14.3 Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Market Trends

15.2 Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Market Challenges

15.4 Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

”