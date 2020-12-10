Global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Market is Anticipated to Reach a Valuation of USD 2,008.7 Million by 2027

According to the recent market research study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR) titled, “Global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Market by Types, Applications, and Regions: Size, Share, Trends, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020-2027”, the global market was valued at USD 1,241.2 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a considerable growth rate of 6.4% by the year 2027.

Growing number of housing and infrastructural projects has accelerated the global demand for PCE superplasticizer. The improvements in public transportation facilities, including railways and roadways is creating opportunities for several tunneling and road development projects. Moreover, rising travel and tourism with rapid urbanization is boosting the demand for concrete-based infrastructure, thus fueling the demand for high performance concrete raw material such as PCE superplasticizer.

PCE superplasticizer offers several unique features such as excellent water reduction rate, high strength and compactness, good low strength, low viscosity, easy operation, good self-leveling, and is environmentally friendly. PCE superplasticizers have emerged as one of the most significant superplasticizers for concrete due to its superior efficiency. They fluidize cement even in less water to cement levels, requiring relatively low dosages compared to other products such as polycondensates.

As per the GMR industry analyst, “The global polycarboxylate ether (PCE) superplasticizer market is anticipated to grow at a significantly during the forecast period 2020-2027. Modern infrastructure requirement by the hospitality sector and rapid advancements in infrastructure is creating growth opportunities in the global polycarboxylate ether (PCE) superplasticizer market.”

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Asia Pacific dominated the global polycarboxylate ether (PCE) superplasticizer market in 2019 with a market share of more than 41.7%. Rise in disposable income has increased the willingness to pay power among the people for PCE superplasticizer-based cement. Some government policies have facilitated several end-use industries to adopt cement-based construction, which fuels the deamnd for PCE superplasticizer.

Growing infrastructure necessities in developing economies such as China and India, is enhancing the economics of construction due to which a streamlined demand channel that has been created for superplasticizer materials to be used in combine with cement.

In terms of types, the HPEG garnered segment garnered market share of 30.0% in 2019. Moreover, the HPEG segment is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Increasing preference for high performance concrete materials worldwide for durability and improving the strength of the infrastructures is expected to fuel the growth of the HPEG segment.

Based on applications, the commercial concrete segment generated high revenue of USD 759.2 million in 2019. Commercial concrete has higher structural performance and durability as compared to residential concrete. Commercial concrete floors and pavements often require a strong concrete mix designs and heavy reinforcement, such as post-tensioned slab construction.

The global market is moderately fragmented with the presence of some prominent Tier-1 players such as BASF, Arkema, Kao Chemicals, and a large number of Tier-2 and Tier-3 players, mostly concentrated in China and India. The Tier-1 companies have implemented numerous organic and inorganic growth strategies between 2015 and 2019 to improve their market positions. Expansion is a key strategy embraced by these leading players to strengthen their regional presence and build product portfolios to meet the demand from emerging economies for PCE superplasticizers.

In May 2018, BASF SE built a manufacturing plant in 2018. This plant manufactures a variety of building chemicals for the local market. This approach aligns the organization with its goal of establishing itself in the developing Asia Pacific economies.

