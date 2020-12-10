Global Noni juice market Expected to Reach USD 334.3 million by 2027

According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, "Global Noni Juice Market by Types, Applications, and Regions: Size, Share, Trends, and Opportunity Analysis, 2019-2027". The market was valued at USD 189.4 Million in 2019 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2020 and 2027. The noni juice market is anticipated to grow at a substantial pace during the forecast period due to the rise in awareness about its multiple health benefits.

The noni juice market has been fragmented based on types, applications, and regions. In terms of types, the market has been bifurcated into natural noni Juice and organic noni juice. On the basis of applications, the market has been divided into food & beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, and others. In terms of regions, the noni juice market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is further bifurcated into the US and Canada. The Latin America region is segregated into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America. Asia Pacific is classified as China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Europe categorized as Germany, France, Italy, the UK, Spain, Russia, and the Rest of Europe. The MEA is divided into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the UAE, and the Rest of MEA.

The effect of COVID-19 pandemic has led to the negative impact on several non-essential businesses in the areas of food & beverages in the world, which in turn, is hampering several industries worldwide. Although the COVID-19 pandemic is reducing production activities across food & drink, food packaging, and other industries worldwide, the demand for noni juice has surged in the past few months, due to rising awareness about its immunity boosting properties. The global supply chain has slowed down due to restrictions on national borders. The production of noni juice has slowed down, as only half the workforce is working due to lockdowns and restrictions. Although the production and supply are slow, the market is expected to grow during COVID due to rising awareness regarding its many health benefits.

As per GMR industry analyst Vidya Jadhav, “Rising inclination toward healthy food consumption for boosting immunity is anticipated to fuel market growth. Moreover, the application of noni juice in the pharmaceutical and medical industries is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the market during forecast period.”

Key Takeaways from the Study:

North America and Europe are expected to account for key share of the global noni juice market during the forecast period due to an increase in the demand for natural healthcare options and awareness about sustainable living. Additionally, the need for nutrients due to fast and busy lifestyle in developed countries is increasing the adoption of noni juice to help manage weight and reduce health risks.

The organic noni juice segment dominates the global market and is expected to expand at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period due to easily available and growing awareness about its various health benefits.

Pharmaceutical is a key segment of the market, followed personal care and food & beverage segments. The pharmaceutical industry uses noni juice in medicines and has multiple medical applications.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Value in 2019 USD 189.4 Million Market Growth Rate (from 2021 to 2027) 7.5% Historical Data 2017 & 2018 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Units Considered Value (USD Million) and Volume (Liters) Market Segments Types and Applications Regional Scope North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa (MEA) Country Scope The US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific, Germany, France, Italy, the UK, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the UAE, and Rest of MEA. Key Companies Profiled Vitis Industries, Puna Noni, Melaleuca, Noni Biotech, Morinda Holdings, Royal Noni Fiji, XiSha Noni, Healing Noni, Apollo Noni Juice, Medicura, and Cook Islands Noni Customization Scope Report customization available on request Pricing and Purchase Options Avail tailor-made purchase options to meet your research requirements.

Target Audience:

Supply-side: Noni juice manufacturers, raw material suppliers, primary respondents, and distributors

Demand Side: Pharmaceutical industry, restaurants and hotels, food & beverages manufacturers, distributers, retail stores, online retailers, and others

Regulatory Side: Concerned government authorities, commercial research & development (R&D) institutions, and other regulatory bodies

Associations and Industry Bodies: World Medical Association, World Health Organization, International Pharmaceutical Federation, American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, Global Food & Beverage Association (GFBE), Food & Agricultural Organization of the United Nations, and others.

