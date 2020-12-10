Mexico Edge Data Center Market Expected to Reach USD 311.4 Million by 2027

According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, “Mexico Edge Data Center Market by Type, by Data Center Size, and Application: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027”, the market was valued at USD 97.0 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 16.5% by the year 2027. A continuous rise in investments for using artificial intelligence and machine learning rises the requirement for high power density edge data center solutions. Edge data centers are considered to be the perfect facility to support AI and ML workloads, as these technologies require very large computational capacity rates in smaller physical footprints. The technological advancements in computing equipment aid the organizations to use high density deployment for leveraging modern and more energy-efficient servers and processors that individually consume less power as compared to the previous models, enabling it to provide improved performance in less space. Since, AI and deep learning technologies are gaining prominence among several industries verticals, the demand for high-density resources in proximate edge data centers is expected to grow.

The Mexico edge data center market is fragmented based on types, data center sizes, and applications. In terms of types, the market is segmented into solution and services. The solution segmented in is further sub-segmented into cooling, power, it racks & enclosures, networking equipment, DCIM and service segment is sub-segmented into installation & integration, managed, consulting. Based on data center sizes market is fragmented into micro data centers, hyperscale/enterprise data center, and others. In terms of applications the market is divided into BFSI, colocation, energy, government, healthcare, manufacturing, IT & telecom, and others.

Edge data centers are generally referred to as smaller facilities that are located near the population it serves. These data centers help in extending the edge of the network, delivering resources for cloud computing, and caching the streaming content to local users by typically connecting to multiple or a larger data center. Edge computing helps organizations to reduce latency and enhance customer engagement by processing data and information as close to the end-user as possible. Edge data centers help in improving performance by providing low latency and high bandwidth. Since these data centers are engaged in storing content locally, there is a reduced distance for the content to travel enabling a much-reduced latency along with faster deliverability of the content to the streams.

As per GMR industry analyst Rajat Verma, “The Mexico edge data center market is expected to grow at a high pace during forecast period 2020-2027 driven by the growing use of augmented and virtual reality technologies in various sector, as they are being used various sectors such as VR headsets in the gaming industry and the AR in the retail sector. Moreover, introduction of 5G network in the country is expected to fuel the market and is expected to create lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.”

Mexico based Kio Networks and France based Schneider Electric SE, holds approximately one fourth of market share of Mexico edge data center market in year 2019.

The DCIM segment in the Mexico edge data center market is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. In Mexico, several government authorities are stressing on maintain Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) and reducing the energy consumption. Moreover, DCIM software allows operators to manage data center parameter, measure, and monitor, covering both IT equipment and supporting infrastructure such as power and cooling systems.

In terms of application manufacturing segment is anticipated to grow at substantially rate as they are implementing advanced technologies such as machine learning, robotics, 5G, and IoT to boost productivity.

Report Metric Details Market Value in 2019 USD 97.0 Mn Market Growth Rate (from 2020 to 2027) 16.5% Historical Data 2017 & 2018 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Units Considered Value (USD Million) Market Segments By Type, By Data Center, By Application Key Companies Profiled Equinix, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, HostDime Global Corp., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Kio Networks, MDC Data Centers, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, Tekonek, Vertiv Group Corp. Customization Scope Report customization available on request Pricing and Purchase Options Avail tailor-made purchase options to meet your research requirements.

