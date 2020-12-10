Global Polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) Market Expected to Reach USD 3,437.29 Million by 2027

According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, “Global Polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) Market by Types, Applications, End-users and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027”, the market was valued at USD 2,649.3 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a growth rate of 3.6% by the year 2027.

The global polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) market is anticipated to grow owing to the rise in the use of polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) as a solvent in several chemical processes. The polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) also finds its application in the manufacturing of rubber products. These are also used for the manufacturing of several products including cellophane, adhesives, magnetic tape, and printing inks. The rising disposable income has led to the rise in the demand for the stretch fabrics, which has led to the rise in the use of the polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) in the manufacturing of fabrics.

The rise in the demand for the enhanced quality products has led to the rise in the demand for the polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG). The rise in construction activities has led to the rise in the demand for the adoption of the polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes, which are manufactured by using the polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG). The PVC pipes are widely used in households. Polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) is an essential component, which is used for the manufacturing of PVC adhesives, PVC film casting, and PVC reactor cleaning. The wide application of the Polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) in manufacturing industry has led to the rise in the demand for the Polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG). These are some of the factors, which contributes for the demand for the Polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG).

The global Polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) market is fragmented based on types, applications, end-users, and region. Based on types, the polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) market is bifurcated into petro-based poly THF and bio-based poly THF. In terms of applications, the polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) market is segmented into thermoplastic polyurethane elastomers, polyurethanes (spandex) fibers, and co-polyester ether elastomers. Based on end-users the market is segmented into, paints & coatings, textiles, adhesives and sealants, artificial leather, leisure & sports, and others.

Based on region, the global polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as the US and Canada. Latin America region is further segmented into Brazil and Mexico. Asia Pacific is further segmented into, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia and South East Asia. The Europe region is further categorized into Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Turkey, and the MEA region is further divided into GCC and Egypt.

As per GMR industry analyst Rajat Verma, “The Global Polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) market is anticipated to witness significant growth during forecast period 2020-2027 driven by the rising demand for the Polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) in several industries, such as automotive, chemical and textile industries. The rise in demand for stretch sports products and increasing awareness among consumers for the products are some of the factors, which contributes for the demand for polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG).

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Asia Pacific accounts for a significant share of the market, followed by North America. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at significant CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of value, the petro-based poly THF segment is projected to increase at a substantial CAGR during the forecast timeline. The polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) are used in the chemical processes, thus, contributes to the segmental growth.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Value in 2019 USD 2,983.4 Million Market Growth Rate (from 2021 to 2027) 3.6% Historical Data 2017 & 2018 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Units Considered Value (US$ Million) and Volume (Thousand units) Market Segments Types, Applications Regional Scope North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA) Country Scope US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, Japan, India, South Korea, South East Asia, Australia, U.K., France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Russia, GCC and Turkey Key Companies Profiled BASF SE, Dairen Chemical Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, INVISTA, HYOSUNG CHEMICAL, Shanxi Sansei Group Co,Ltd, China Petrochemical Corporation, Hangzhou Sanlong New Materials Co.,Ltd, Chongqing Jianfeng Industrial Group Co.,Ltd, Sichuan Tianhua Co.,Ltd, and Shaanxi Shaanhua Coal Chemical Industry Group Co., Ltd. Customization Scope Report customization available on request Pricing and Purchase Options Avail tailor-made purchase options to meet your research requirements.

Target Audience:

Supply-side: Polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) manufacturers, raw material suppliers, primary respondents, and distributors.

Demand Side: Automobile Industry, Research institutes, Pharmaceutical companies, chemical companies, etc.

Regulatory Side: Concerned government authorities, commercial research & development (R&D) institutions, and other regulatory bodies

Associations and Industry Bodies: The International Council of Chemical Association, American Chemical Society, The European Chemical Industry Council, Federal Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, and Canadian Environmental Protection Act.

