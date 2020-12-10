Europe Residential Heat & Energy Recovery Ventilator Market Expected to Reach USD 1,334.1 Million by 2027

According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, “Europe Residential Heat & Energy Recovery Ventilator Market by Technology Types, Axis Types, and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027”, the market was valued at USD 897.2 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a growth rate of 6.3% by the year 2027.

The Europe Residential Heat & Energy Recovery Ventilator market is anticipated to grow owing to the rise in the adoption of residential heat and energy ventilators. The demand for heat recovery ventilators (HRVs) and energy recovery ventilators (ERVs) is high, as they enhance indoor air quality, decrease heating costs, maintain existing heat, and improve indoor air moisture content. These mechanical systems use fans to maintain a balanced airflow in the house, while exhausting stale indoor air. Demand for HRV/ERV is rising in a residential setup. In the winters these HRVs/ERVs ventilate and warm the homes, thus reducing the need for air conditioning in the summers. Rise in the number of green buildings, formulations and stringent implementation of various government regulations to reduce energy consumption in buildings, and increased demand for highly efficient energy recovery ventilators are also contributing to the growth of the commercial application segment of the market. The rising disposable income has also led to the rise in the adoption of the ventilator for the purification of air in homes, which are some of the factors, which contributes for the demand for residential heat and energy recovery ventilators market.

Request a free sample copy: https://growthmarketreports.com/request-sample/129

The Europe Residential Heat & Energy Recovery Ventilator market is fragmented based on technology types, axis types, and region. Based on technology types, the Europe residential heat & energy recovery ventilator market is segmented into plate heat exchanger, rotary heat exchanger, and others. In terms of axis types, the Europe residential heat & energy recovery ventilator market is segmented into horizontal and vertical. Based on region, the Europe residential heat & energy recovery ventilator market is segmented into countries such as Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe.

The effect of COVID-19 pandemic is diminishing production activities across construction industries in Europe and hence the demand for Residential Heat & Energy Recovery Ventilator slowed down throughout the pandemic. As construction and building maintenance activities either stopped completely or have been halted in some cases. The global supply chain has at the same time slowed down due to restrictions on national borders. Regarding the Residential Heat & Energy Recovery Ventilator market as production has slowed down as only half the workforce is working. Although the demand and supply pattern of the market is expected to return to normal growth pattern post COVID.

As per GMR industry analyst Vidya Jadhav, "The Europe Residential Heat & Energy Recovery Ventilator market is anticipated to witness significant growth during forecast period 2021-2027 driven by the rising demand for fresh air and the need to reduce pollutants are driving factors for the Europe residential heat and energy recovery ventilators market. Additionally, there has been an increase in the energy housing projects, which has led to the rise in the adoption of the residential heat and energy recovery ventilators."

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Germany accounts for a significant share of the market, followed by Rest of Europe. The market in Iceland is projected to expand at significant CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of value, the rotary heat exchanger segment is projected to increase at a substantial CAGR during the forecast timeline. The rotary heat exchangers are used in the several construction activities, thus, contributes to the segmental growth.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Value in 2019 USD 897.2 Million Market Growth Rate (from 2021 to 2027) 6.3% Historical Data 2017 & 2018 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Units Considered Value (USD Million) and Volume (‘000’ units) Market Segments By Technology Types, By Axis Types Regional Scope Europe Country Scope Germany, France, Italy, U.K, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Key Companies Profiled CENTROTEC SE, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd., DRI, FUJITSU GENERAL, Heatex, Johnson Controls, Klimor Sp.z o.o, Komfovent, LG Electronics, Nortek Air Solutions, LLC, SALDA UAB, Panasonic Corporation, Systemair AB, Zehnder Group AG, and ATREA s.r.o Customization Scope Report customization available on request Pricing and Purchase Options Avail tailor-made purchase options to meet your research requirements.

Target Audience:

Supply-side: Europe residential heat & energy recovery ventilator manufacturers, raw material suppliers, primary respondents, and distributors.

Demand Side: Residential buildings, houses, commercial buildings, offices, etc.

Regulatory Side: Concerned government authorities, commercial research & development (R&D) institutions, and other regulatory bodies

Associations and Industry Bodies: International Organization for Standardization, United States Environmental Protection Agency, European Commission, European Committee for standardization, European Ventilation Industry Association.

For More Information, Visit https://growthmarketreports.com/enquiry-before-buying/129

About Us:

Our reports are more than just research reports to us. They are tools that enable us to maintain long-term relationships with our clients whom we honor and cherish. Our client’s business growth is integral for not only them but also us. This is what differentiates us from other market research companies.

At GMR, we provide our expertise and guideline for success. Our team of efficient and experienced researchers and consultants provide progressive market intelligence reports that are accurate, authentic, and in-depth. This empowers the clients to make well-informed decisions.

Moreover, we offer market intelligence studies, ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries including chemicals and materials, energy, automobile, healthcare, consumer goods, and technology. Our deep understanding of many business environments across industries such as those mentioned above allows us to deliver tailor-made reports.

Contact Us:

Alex Mathews

Head of Business Development

Phone No.: +1 909 545 6473

Email – [email protected]

Website – https://GrowthMarketReports.com

Address – 500 East E Street, Ontario, CA 91764, United States.