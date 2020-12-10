Indonesia DHA oil Market Expected to Reach USD 133.3 Million by 2027

According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, “Indonesia DHA Oil Market by Type, Application, and Distribution Channel: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027”, the market was valued at USD 47.7 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 13.4% by the year 2027. In Term of Volume Indonesia DHA oil market was valued at 59.5 tons and it is anticipated to expand at CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. The Indonesia DHA oil market is anticipated to grow owing to rising awareness & diverse applications of penetrating oil and multiple features of penetrating oil are the factors which is expected to drive the growth of the Indonesia DHA oil market.

The Indonesia DHA oil market is fragmented based on type, application, and distribution channel. In terms of type, the market is segmented into fish oil, algae oil, krill oil, others. Based on applications the market is divided into infant formulae, dietary supplements, fortified food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and others. In terms of distribution channel, the market is fragmented into online and offline.

Fish oil, krill oil, algae oil are rich sources of DHA, while eggs and dairy products contain less DHA. In addition to DHA, EPA is also an important content in omega 3 fatty acids. DHA and EHA have various applications in different sectors, such as in pharmaceuticals, for treatment of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and osteoarthritis; nutraceuticals, as a dietary supplement, cooking oil, and infants formulae. Increase in the awareness and health consciousness among the people has led to the rise in the adoption of foods or products rich in omega 3 fatty acids. These products provide health benefits and daily nutritional requirement; therefore, they are widely used and accepted by people of all age groups. Increasing trend of fortified food & beverages is expected to boost the DHA oil market growth.

As per GMR industry analyst Akshata Ahire, “The Indonesia DHA oil Market is expected to witness significant growth during forecast period 2019-2027 driven by rise in use of algae oil, krill oil, and fish oil in pharmaceutical products owing to its high medicinal properties present in oil is fueling the market growth. Moreover, growing health consciousness among people is boosting the demand for products with omega 3 fatty acids which is expected to create lucrative opportunity during forecast period.”

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Canada based Bioriginal Europe/Asia B.V., holds approximately one fifth of market share of Indonesia DHA oil market in year 2019.

Dietary supplements are high adopted by people to improve health and to rise their metabolism. Moreover, new mothers are opting for DHA supplements for their new born babies have it boost their brain development and provides essential nutrients. Growing application of DHA oil for the treatment of several diseases and use in medicine is driving the sales of DHA source products in pharmaceuticals products.

The online segment accounts for a major share of the market; however, the offline segment is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period. Physical stores require many employees and high fixed costs, such as rent, and thus are unable to offer a wide selection of goods due to the presence of limited space, which creates opportunities for online sales channels. Online retailers deliver a vast selection of products without having to pay as many workers. Many businesses with an online and offline presence view the two different channels as a way to increase sales and revenue and expand their business globally.

