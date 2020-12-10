Foldable Electric Vehicle Market In-Depth Research On Market Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors And Forecast To 2026 | FTR Systems, URB-E, UrmO

“
The report titled Global Foldable Electric Vehicle Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Foldable Electric Vehicle market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Foldable Electric Vehicle market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Foldable Electric Vehicle market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Foldable Electric Vehicle market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Foldable Electric Vehicle report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Foldable Electric Vehicle report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Foldable Electric Vehicle market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Foldable Electric Vehicle market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Foldable Electric Vehicle market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Foldable Electric Vehicle market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Foldable Electric Vehicle market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: FTR Systems, URB-E, UrmO, Trikelet, Razor, Airwheel, Segway, Jetson, Ninebot, IPS Electric Unicycle, FOSJOAS, MonoRover, F-WHEEL, ETSCOOTER, TravelScoot, GiGi Nederland B.V., GoPed, E-Bikeboard, Shenzhen EcoRider Robotic Technology, Himiway
Market Segmentation by Product: Stand-up Scooter
Hoverboard
Others
Market Segmentation by Application: Age Below 18
Age 18-50
Age Above 50
The Foldable Electric Vehicle Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Foldable Electric Vehicle market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Foldable Electric Vehicle market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Foldable Electric Vehicle market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Foldable Electric Vehicle industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Foldable Electric Vehicle market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Foldable Electric Vehicle market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Foldable Electric Vehicle market?
Table of Contents:
1 Foldable Electric Vehicle Market Overview
1.1 Foldable Electric Vehicle Product Scope
1.2 Foldable Electric Vehicle Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Foldable Electric Vehicle Sales by Type (2020-2026)
1.2.2 Stand-up Scooter
1.2.3 Hoverboard
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Foldable Electric Vehicle Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Foldable Electric Vehicle Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)
1.3.2 Age Below 18
1.3.3 Age 18-50
1.3.4 Age Above 50
1.4 Foldable Electric Vehicle Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.4.1 Global Foldable Electric Vehicle Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Global Foldable Electric Vehicle Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Global Foldable Electric Vehicle Price Trends (2015-2026)
2 Foldable Electric Vehicle Estimate and Forecast by Region
2.1 Global Foldable Electric Vehicle Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global Foldable Electric Vehicle Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.1 Global Foldable Electric Vehicle Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Foldable Electric Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Foldable Electric Vehicle Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.1 Global Foldable Electric Vehicle Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.2 Global Foldable Electric Vehicle Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 United States Foldable Electric Vehicle Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.2 Europe Foldable Electric Vehicle Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.3 China Foldable Electric Vehicle Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.4 Japan Foldable Electric Vehicle Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Foldable Electric Vehicle Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.6 India Foldable Electric Vehicle Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
3 Global Foldable Electric Vehicle Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Foldable Electric Vehicle Players by Sales (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Top Foldable Electric Vehicle Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Foldable Electric Vehicle Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Foldable Electric Vehicle as of 2019)
3.4 Global Foldable Electric Vehicle Average Price by Company (2015-2020)
3.5 Manufacturers Foldable Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Foldable Electric Vehicle Players (Opinion Leaders)
4 Global Foldable Electric Vehicle Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Foldable Electric Vehicle Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Foldable Electric Vehicle Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Foldable Electric Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global Foldable Electric Vehicle Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Foldable Electric Vehicle Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Foldable Electric Vehicle Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Foldable Electric Vehicle Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global Foldable Electric Vehicle Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
5 Global Foldable Electric Vehicle Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Foldable Electric Vehicle Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Foldable Electric Vehicle Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Foldable Electric Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global Foldable Electric Vehicle Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Foldable Electric Vehicle Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Foldable Electric Vehicle Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Foldable Electric Vehicle Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Foldable Electric Vehicle Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 United States Foldable Electric Vehicle Market Facts & Figures
6.1 United States Foldable Electric Vehicle Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
6.2 United States Foldable Electric Vehicle Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Foldable Electric Vehicle Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
7 Europe Foldable Electric Vehicle Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Foldable Electric Vehicle Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Foldable Electric Vehicle Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Foldable Electric Vehicle Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
8 China Foldable Electric Vehicle Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Foldable Electric Vehicle Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
8.2 China Foldable Electric Vehicle Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Foldable Electric Vehicle Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
9 Japan Foldable Electric Vehicle Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Foldable Electric Vehicle Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)
9.2 Japan Foldable Electric Vehicle Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Foldable Electric Vehicle Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
10 Southeast Asia Foldable Electric Vehicle Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Foldable Electric Vehicle Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
10.2 Southeast Asia Foldable Electric Vehicle Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Foldable Electric Vehicle Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
11 India Foldable Electric Vehicle Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Foldable Electric Vehicle Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
11.2 India Foldable Electric Vehicle Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
11.3 India Foldable Electric Vehicle Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Foldable Electric Vehicle Business
12.1 FTR Systems
12.1.1 FTR Systems Corporation Information
12.1.2 FTR Systems Business Overview
12.1.3 FTR Systems Foldable Electric Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 FTR Systems Foldable Electric Vehicle Products Offered
12.1.5 FTR Systems Recent Development
12.2 URB-E
12.2.1 URB-E Corporation Information
12.2.2 URB-E Business Overview
12.2.3 URB-E Foldable Electric Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 URB-E Foldable Electric Vehicle Products Offered
12.2.5 URB-E Recent Development
12.3 UrmO
12.3.1 UrmO Corporation Information
12.3.2 UrmO Business Overview
12.3.3 UrmO Foldable Electric Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 UrmO Foldable Electric Vehicle Products Offered
12.3.5 UrmO Recent Development
12.4 Trikelet
12.4.1 Trikelet Corporation Information
12.4.2 Trikelet Business Overview
12.4.3 Trikelet Foldable Electric Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Trikelet Foldable Electric Vehicle Products Offered
12.4.5 Trikelet Recent Development
12.5 Razor
12.5.1 Razor Corporation Information
12.5.2 Razor Business Overview
12.5.3 Razor Foldable Electric Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Razor Foldable Electric Vehicle Products Offered
12.5.5 Razor Recent Development
12.6 Airwheel
12.6.1 Airwheel Corporation Information
12.6.2 Airwheel Business Overview
12.6.3 Airwheel Foldable Electric Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Airwheel Foldable Electric Vehicle Products Offered
12.6.5 Airwheel Recent Development
12.7 Segway
12.7.1 Segway Corporation Information
12.7.2 Segway Business Overview
12.7.3 Segway Foldable Electric Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Segway Foldable Electric Vehicle Products Offered
12.7.5 Segway Recent Development
12.8 Jetson
12.8.1 Jetson Corporation Information
12.8.2 Jetson Business Overview
12.8.3 Jetson Foldable Electric Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Jetson Foldable Electric Vehicle Products Offered
12.8.5 Jetson Recent Development
12.9 Ninebot
12.9.1 Ninebot Corporation Information
12.9.2 Ninebot Business Overview
12.9.3 Ninebot Foldable Electric Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Ninebot Foldable Electric Vehicle Products Offered
12.9.5 Ninebot Recent Development
12.10 IPS Electric Unicycle
12.10.1 IPS Electric Unicycle Corporation Information
12.10.2 IPS Electric Unicycle Business Overview
12.10.3 IPS Electric Unicycle Foldable Electric Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 IPS Electric Unicycle Foldable Electric Vehicle Products Offered
12.10.5 IPS Electric Unicycle Recent Development
12.11 FOSJOAS
12.11.1 FOSJOAS Corporation Information
12.11.2 FOSJOAS Business Overview
12.11.3 FOSJOAS Foldable Electric Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 FOSJOAS Foldable Electric Vehicle Products Offered
12.11.5 FOSJOAS Recent Development
12.12 MonoRover
12.12.1 MonoRover Corporation Information
12.12.2 MonoRover Business Overview
12.12.3 MonoRover Foldable Electric Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 MonoRover Foldable Electric Vehicle Products Offered
12.12.5 MonoRover Recent Development
12.13 F-WHEEL
12.13.1 F-WHEEL Corporation Information
12.13.2 F-WHEEL Business Overview
12.13.3 F-WHEEL Foldable Electric Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 F-WHEEL Foldable Electric Vehicle Products Offered
12.13.5 F-WHEEL Recent Development
12.14 ETSCOOTER
12.14.1 ETSCOOTER Corporation Information
12.14.2 ETSCOOTER Business Overview
12.14.3 ETSCOOTER Foldable Electric Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 ETSCOOTER Foldable Electric Vehicle Products Offered
12.14.5 ETSCOOTER Recent Development
12.15 TravelScoot
12.15.1 TravelScoot Corporation Information
12.15.2 TravelScoot Business Overview
12.15.3 TravelScoot Foldable Electric Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 TravelScoot Foldable Electric Vehicle Products Offered
12.15.5 TravelScoot Recent Development
12.16 GiGi Nederland B.V.
12.16.1 GiGi Nederland B.V. Corporation Information
12.16.2 GiGi Nederland B.V. Business Overview
12.16.3 GiGi Nederland B.V. Foldable Electric Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 GiGi Nederland B.V. Foldable Electric Vehicle Products Offered
12.16.5 GiGi Nederland B.V. Recent Development
12.17 GoPed
12.17.1 GoPed Corporation Information
12.17.2 GoPed Business Overview
12.17.3 GoPed Foldable Electric Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 GoPed Foldable Electric Vehicle Products Offered
12.17.5 GoPed Recent Development
12.18 E-Bikeboard
12.18.1 E-Bikeboard Corporation Information
12.18.2 E-Bikeboard Business Overview
12.18.3 E-Bikeboard Foldable Electric Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.18.4 E-Bikeboard Foldable Electric Vehicle Products Offered
12.18.5 E-Bikeboard Recent Development
12.19 Shenzhen EcoRider Robotic Technology
12.19.1 Shenzhen EcoRider Robotic Technology Corporation Information
12.19.2 Shenzhen EcoRider Robotic Technology Business Overview
12.19.3 Shenzhen EcoRider Robotic Technology Foldable Electric Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.19.4 Shenzhen EcoRider Robotic Technology Foldable Electric Vehicle Products Offered
12.19.5 Shenzhen EcoRider Robotic Technology Recent Development
12.20 Himiway
12.20.1 Himiway Corporation Information
12.20.2 Himiway Business Overview
12.20.3 Himiway Foldable Electric Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.20.4 Himiway Foldable Electric Vehicle Products Offered
12.20.5 Himiway Recent Development
13 Foldable Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Foldable Electric Vehicle Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Foldable Electric Vehicle
13.4 Foldable Electric Vehicle Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Foldable Electric Vehicle Distributors List
14.3 Foldable Electric Vehicle Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Foldable Electric Vehicle Market Trends
15.2 Foldable Electric Vehicle Opportunities and Drivers
15.3 Foldable Electric Vehicle Market Challenges
15.4 Foldable Electric Vehicle Market Restraints
15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
