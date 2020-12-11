Internet of Things (IoT) Industry Market report reviews drivers, analysis, share, growth, trends & forecast to 2026

The research report published on the Internet of Things (IoT) Industry Market provides a thorough assessment of this industry vertical and comprise of crucial insights regarding profit estimations, periodic deliverables, market share, industry size, current revenue, and market tendencies. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape of Internet of Things (IoT) Industry Market in tandem with its competitive terrain.

The report predicts the renumeration and growth rate over the forecast timeline. It also elaborates on the key aspects of Internet of Things (IoT) Industry Market including market size, industry share held by various regions, and sales accrued by different product segments. An elaborate representation of growth indicators and challenges of this industry vertical is also entailed in the report.

The report provides crucial insights such as growth drivers, challenges and opportunities that will aid in measuring the profitability graph of this industry landscape. Additionally, it delivers a comparative assessment of the current and past market trends in order to formulate the growth rate during the study period.

Key highlights of the Internet of Things (IoT) Industry Market report:

• Growth rate

• Current market trends

• Industry drivers

• Competitive landscape

• Market concentration ratio

• Key challenges

• Regional analysis

• Turnover predictions

• Consumption rates

The published report consists of a robust research methodology by relying on primary source including interviews of the company executives & representatives and accessing official documents, websites, and press release of the companies related to the Internet of Things (IoT) Industry Market. It also includes comments and suggestions from the experts in the market especially the representatives from government and public organizations as well as international NGOs. The report prepared by Report Ocean is known for its data accuracy and precise style, which relies on genuine information and data source. Moreover, customized report can be available as per the client’s wishes or specific needs.

Key companies that are covered in this report:

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Intel Corporation

PTC Inc.

International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation

Bosch Software Innovations GmbH

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

General Electric

SAP SE

Google Inc.

*Note: Additional companies can be included on request

Outlining significant information with regards to the geographical landscape of the Internet of Things (IoT) Industry Market:

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Main pointers in the report with regards to the primary industry indicators:

• Market share registered by each region

• Consumption rate of every region listed in the report

• Revenue contribution of each region studied

• Estimated growth on the basis of consumption rate during the study period for the regions stated in the report.

Table of Content:

1 Internet of Things (IoT) Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Internet of Things (IoT)

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Internet of Things (IoT) industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size, 2015 2020

2.1.2 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size by Type, 2015 2020

2.1.3 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size by Application, 2015 2020

2.1.4 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Internet of Things (IoT) Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Internet of Things (IoT) Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Internet of Things (IoT)

3.3 Internet of Things (IoT) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Internet of Things (IoT)

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Internet of Things (IoT)

3.4 Market Distributors of Internet of Things (IoT)

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Internet of Things (IoT) Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market, by Type

4.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Value and Growth Rate of Real- time Streaming Analytics

4.3.2 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Value and Growth Rate of Security solution

4.3.3 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Value and Growth Rate of Data management

4.3.4 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Value and Growth Rate of Remote monitoring system

4.3.5 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Value and Growth Rate of Network bandwidth management

4.4 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Internet of Things (IoT) Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Consumption and Growth Rate of Building and home automation (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Consumption and Growth Rate of Smart energy and utilities (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Consumption and Growth Rate of Smart manufacturing (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Consumption and Growth Rate of Connected logistics (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Consumption and Growth Rate of Smart retail (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Consumption and Growth Rate of Smart mobility and transportation (2015-2020)

5.3.7 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Internet of Things (IoT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Internet of Things (IoT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Internet of Things (IoT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Internet of Things (IoT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Internet of Things (IoT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Internet of Things (IoT) Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Internet of Things (IoT) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Internet of Things (IoT) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Internet of Things (IoT) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Internet of Things (IoT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Internet of Things (IoT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Internet of Things (IoT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Internet of Things (IoT) Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Internet of Things (IoT) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Internet of Things (IoT) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Internet of Things (IoT) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Internet of Things (IoT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Internet of Things (IoT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Internet of Things (IoT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Internet of Things (IoT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Internet of Things (IoT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Internet of Things (IoT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Internet of Things (IoT) Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Internet of Things (IoT) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Internet of Things (IoT) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Internet of Things (IoT) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Internet of Things (IoT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Internet of Things (IoT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Internet of Things (IoT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Internet of Things (IoT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Internet of Things (IoT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Internet of Things (IoT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Internet of Things (IoT) Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Internet of Things (IoT) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Internet of Things (IoT) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Internet of Things (IoT) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Internet of Things (IoT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Internet of Things (IoT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Internet of Things (IoT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Internet of Things (IoT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Internet of Things (IoT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Internet of Things (IoT) Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Internet of Things (IoT) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Internet of Things (IoT) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Internet of Things (IoT) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Internet of Things (IoT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Internet of Things (IoT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Internet of Things (IoT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Internet of Things (IoT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Amazon Web Services, Inc.

12.1.1 Amazon Web Services, Inc. Basic Information

12.1.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Product Introduction

12.1.3 Amazon Web Services, Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Oracle Corporation

12.2.1 Oracle Corporation Basic Information

12.2.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Product Introduction

12.2.3 Oracle Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

12.3.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Basic Information

12.3.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Product Introduction

12.3.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Intel Corporation

12.4.1 Intel Corporation Basic Information

12.4.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Product Introduction

12.4.3 Intel Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 PTC Inc.

12.5.1 PTC Inc. Basic Information

12.5.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Product Introduction

12.5.3 PTC Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation

12.6.1 International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation Basic Information

12.6.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Product Introduction

12.6.3 International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Bosch Software Innovations GmbH

12.7.1 Bosch Software Innovations GmbH Basic Information

12.7.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Product Introduction

12.7.3 Bosch Software Innovations GmbH Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 Cisco Systems, Inc.

12.8.1 Cisco Systems, Inc. Basic Information

12.8.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Product Introduction

12.8.3 Cisco Systems, Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 Microsoft Corporation

12.9.1 Microsoft Corporation Basic Information

12.9.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Product Introduction

12.9.3 Microsoft Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 General Electric

12.10.1 General Electric Basic Information

12.10.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Product Introduction

12.10.3 General Electric Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.11 SAP SE

12.11.1 SAP SE Basic Information

12.11.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Product Introduction

12.11.3 SAP SE Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.12 Google Inc.

12.12.1 Google Inc. Basic Information

12.12.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Product Introduction

12.12.3 Google Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

14 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market Forecast

14.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)

14.1.1 Real- time Streaming Analytics Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.2 Security solution Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.3 Data management Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.4 Remote monitoring system Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.5 Network bandwidth management Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application (2020-2025)

14.2.1 Building and home automation Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.2 Smart energy and utilities Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.3 Smart manufacturing Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.4 Connected logistics Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.5 Smart retail Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.6 Smart mobility and transportation Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.7 Others Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Internet of Things (IoT) Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

14.3.1 North America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.2 Europe Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.3 Asia Pacific Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.4 Middle East and Africa Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.5 South America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.1.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment

