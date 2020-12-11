Aerospace Oxygen Systems Market Anticipated to Record at a CAGR of 6.55% during 2019-2027

Research Nester recently published report titled “Aerospace Oxygen Systems Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the aerospace oxygen systems market in terms of market segmentation by aircraft type, by system type, by component type, by mechanism and by region.

The global aerospace oxygen systems market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 6.55% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027. The market is segmented by aircraft type into narrow body, wide body aircrafts and others. The market is further segmented by system type into passenger oxygen and crew oxygen. On the basis of component type, the market is segmented into storage system, delivery system and mask. By mechanism, the market is segmented into compressed and chemical.

North America region is anticipated to witness largest share in terms of revenue in the market over the forecast period. Major aircraft manufacturers such as Cessna, Boeing and Bombardier are focusing on expanding their fleet size in order to cater to the increasing demand for small and medium-sized commercial planes and aerospace oxygen systems market is expected to grow rapidly, contributing to the growth of the region. Middle East and Africa and Latin America region may face challenges due to limited availability of aircraft manufacturers in the region. Asia Pacific region is expected to create huge opportunities as compared to other regions, with great volume demand led by India and China. Western Europe market is anticipated to witness significant growth post 2018 and Russia and Poland are expected to create viable opportunities during the forecast period owing to the application in the military sector and ultimately contributing to the overall revenue growth of the region.

Technological Advancements and Strict Air Safety Laws

Prominent aircraft carriers are engaged in regular up gradation and maintenance of aircraft’s oxygen systems. With the invasion of automated and upgraded systems, the sales of aerospace oxygen system is anticipated to accelerate significantly. Stringent air safety laws laid out by the international organization such as Federal Aviation and Administration are projected to contribute to the sales of aerospace systems market. Increase in the production of aircrafts for passengers and military applications is an important factor that is expected to contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

However, high cost of equipment and significant addition of equipment and their weight to the overall weight is expected to operate as a key restraint to the growth of the aerospace oxygen systems market over the forecast period.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the aerospace oxygen systems market which includes company profiling of B/E Aerospace, Inc., Cobham Plc., Zodiac Aerospace, Technodinamika, Ventura Aerospace, Inc., Precise Flight, Inc., Aeromedix.Com LLC, Aviation Oxygen System, Inc., Air Liquideand Cobham PLC.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the aerospace oxygen systems market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

