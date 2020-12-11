TV Advertising Industry Market global industry trends, COVID-19 impact analysis, demand, size and share estimation by 2026 described in a new market report

The research report published on the TV Advertising Industry Market provides a thorough assessment of this industry vertical and comprise of crucial insights regarding profit estimations, periodic deliverables, market share, industry size, current revenue, and market tendencies. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape of TV Advertising Industry Market in tandem with its competitive terrain.

The report predicts the renumeration and growth rate over the forecast timeline. It also elaborates on the key aspects of TV Advertising Industry Market including market size, industry share held by various regions, and sales accrued by different product segments. An elaborate representation of growth indicators and challenges of this industry vertical is also entailed in the report.

The report provides crucial insights such as growth drivers, challenges and opportunities that will aid in measuring the profitability graph of this industry landscape. Additionally, it delivers a comparative assessment of the current and past market trends in order to formulate the growth rate during the study period.

Key highlights of the TV Advertising Industry Market report:

• Growth rate

• Current market trends

• Industry drivers

• Competitive landscape

• Market concentration ratio

• Key challenges

• Regional analysis

• Turnover predictions

• Consumption rates

The published report consists of a robust research methodology by relying on primary source including interviews of the company executives & representatives and accessing official documents, websites, and press release of the companies related to the TV Advertising Industry Market. It also includes comments and suggestions from the experts in the market especially the representatives from government and public organizations as well as international NGOs. The report prepared by Report Ocean is known for its data accuracy and precise style, which relies on genuine information and data source. Moreover, customized report can be available as per the client’s wishes or specific needs.

Key companies that are covered in this report:

Dentsu Inc.

TV Today Network

Gray Television

Comcast

WPP

Fisher Communication

PublicisGroupe

CBS

LiveRail

Viacom

TBC

Havas SA

The Walt Disney

Sun TV Network

IPG

Time Warner

News

Univision Communication

Vivendi

Omnicom Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group

*Note: Additional companies can be included on request

Outlining significant information with regards to the geographical landscape of the TV Advertising Industry Market:

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Main pointers in the report with regards to the primary industry indicators:

• Market share registered by each region

• Consumption rate of every region listed in the report

• Revenue contribution of each region studied

• Estimated growth on the basis of consumption rate during the study period for the regions stated in the report.

Table of Content:

1 TV Advertising Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of TV Advertising

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the TV Advertising industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global TV Advertising Market Size, 2015 2020

2.1.2 Global TV Advertising Market Size by Type, 2015 2020

2.1.3 Global TV Advertising Market Size by Application, 2015 2020

2.1.4 Global TV Advertising Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on TV Advertising Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of TV Advertising Analysis

3.2 Major Players of TV Advertising

3.3 TV Advertising Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of TV Advertising

3.3.3 Labor Cost of TV Advertising

3.4 Market Distributors of TV Advertising

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of TV Advertising Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global TV Advertising Market, by Type

4.1 Global TV Advertising Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global TV Advertising Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global TV Advertising Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global TV Advertising Value and Growth Rate of 20 Seconds

4.3.2 Global TV Advertising Value and Growth Rate of 60 Seconds

4.3.3 Global TV Advertising Value and Growth Rate of More than 60 Seconds

4.4 Global TV Advertising Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 TV Advertising Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global TV Advertising Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global TV Advertising Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global TV Advertising Consumption and Growth Rate of Food & Beverage Industry (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global TV Advertising Consumption and Growth Rate of Vehicles Industry (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global TV Advertising Consumption and Growth Rate of Health and Medical Industry (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global TV Advertising Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial and Personal Services (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global TV Advertising Consumption and Growth Rate of Consumer Goods (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global TV Advertising Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global TV Advertising Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global TV Advertising Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global TV Advertising Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global TV Advertising Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America TV Advertising Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe TV Advertising Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific TV Advertising Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa TV Advertising Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America TV Advertising Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America TV Advertising Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America TV Advertising Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America TV Advertising Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America TV Advertising Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States TV Advertising Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada TV Advertising Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico TV Advertising Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe TV Advertising Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe TV Advertising Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe TV Advertising Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe TV Advertising Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany TV Advertising Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK TV Advertising Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France TV Advertising Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy TV Advertising Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain TV Advertising Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia TV Advertising Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific TV Advertising Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific TV Advertising Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific TV Advertising Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific TV Advertising Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China TV Advertising Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan TV Advertising Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea TV Advertising Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India TV Advertising Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia TV Advertising Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia TV Advertising Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa TV Advertising Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa TV Advertising Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa TV Advertising Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa TV Advertising Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia TV Advertising Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE TV Advertising Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt TV Advertising Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria TV Advertising Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa TV Advertising Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America TV Advertising Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America TV Advertising Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America TV Advertising Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America TV Advertising Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil TV Advertising Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina TV Advertising Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia TV Advertising Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile TV Advertising Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Dentsu Inc.

12.1.1 Dentsu Inc. Basic Information

12.1.2 TV Advertising Product Introduction

12.1.3 Dentsu Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 TV Today Network

12.2.1 TV Today Network Basic Information

12.2.2 TV Advertising Product Introduction

12.2.3 TV Today Network Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Gray Television

12.3.1 Gray Television Basic Information

12.3.2 TV Advertising Product Introduction

12.3.3 Gray Television Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Comcast

12.4.1 Comcast Basic Information

12.4.2 TV Advertising Product Introduction

12.4.3 Comcast Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 WPP

12.5.1 WPP Basic Information

12.5.2 TV Advertising Product Introduction

12.5.3 WPP Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Fisher Communication

12.6.1 Fisher Communication Basic Information

12.6.2 TV Advertising Product Introduction

12.6.3 Fisher Communication Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 PublicisGroupe

12.7.1 PublicisGroupe Basic Information

12.7.2 TV Advertising Product Introduction

12.7.3 PublicisGroupe Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 CBS

12.8.1 CBS Basic Information

12.8.2 TV Advertising Product Introduction

12.8.3 CBS Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 LiveRail

12.9.1 LiveRail Basic Information

12.9.2 TV Advertising Product Introduction

12.9.3 LiveRail Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 Viacom

12.10.1 Viacom Basic Information

12.10.2 TV Advertising Product Introduction

12.10.3 Viacom Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.11 TBC

12.11.1 TBC Basic Information

12.11.2 TV Advertising Product Introduction

12.11.3 TBC Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.12 Havas SA

12.12.1 Havas SA Basic Information

12.12.2 TV Advertising Product Introduction

12.12.3 Havas SA Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.13 The Walt Disney

12.13.1 The Walt Disney Basic Information

12.13.2 TV Advertising Product Introduction

12.13.3 The Walt Disney Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.14 Sun TV Network

12.14.1 Sun TV Network Basic Information

12.14.2 TV Advertising Product Introduction

12.14.3 Sun TV Network Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.15 IPG

12.15.1 IPG Basic Information

12.15.2 TV Advertising Product Introduction

12.15.3 IPG Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.16 Time Warner

12.16.1 Time Warner Basic Information

12.16.2 TV Advertising Product Introduction

12.16.3 Time Warner Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.17 News

12.17.1 News Basic Information

12.17.2 TV Advertising Product Introduction

12.17.3 News Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.18 Univision Communication

12.18.1 Univision Communication Basic Information

12.18.2 TV Advertising Product Introduction

12.18.3 Univision Communication Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.19 Vivendi

12.19.1 Vivendi Basic Information

12.19.2 TV Advertising Product Introduction

12.19.3 Vivendi Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.20 Omnicom Group

12.20.1 Omnicom Group Basic Information

12.20.2 TV Advertising Product Introduction

12.20.3 Omnicom Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.21 Sinclair Broadcast Group

12.21.1 Sinclair Broadcast Group Basic Information

12.21.2 TV Advertising Product Introduction

12.21.3 Sinclair Broadcast Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

14 Global TV Advertising Market Forecast

14.1 Global TV Advertising Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)

14.1.1 20 Seconds Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.2 60 Seconds Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.3 More than 60 Seconds Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Global TV Advertising Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application (2020-2025)

14.2.1 Food & Beverage Industry Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.2 Vehicles Industry Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.3 Health and Medical Industry Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.4 Commercial and Personal Services Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.5 Consumer Goods Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.6 Others Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 TV Advertising Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

14.3.1 North America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.2 Europe Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.3 Asia Pacific Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.4 Middle East and Africa Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.5 South America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.1.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment

