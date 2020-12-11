Tape Storage Industry Market by COVID-19 impact analysis, SWOT, market size, chain and raw materials analysis report by 2026 scrutinized in the new report

The new research report on Tape Storage Industry Market intends to deliver significant information such as major development trends and historical data of this business sphere. The report also comprises of market augmentation history and the major developments across the globe. It delivers a clear picture of the trends and future market prospects to fabricate robust business strategies.

The research document compares the past and present market scenario to determine the growth rate of the industry over the assessment period. Besides, it evaluates the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the Tape Storage Industry Market and its sub-markets to deduce practices that can be fruitful for the industry contenders.

The study on Tape Storage Industry Market presents a comprehensive analysis of the key growth markers of this industry vertical in accordance with the regional outlook and competitive landscape.

An inherent overview of this report:

Recognizing the basic business drivers and challenges:

• The report provides, in minute detail, the major factors impacting the business dynamics of the Tape Storage Industry Market as well as the important data with regards to the increasing product demand spanning pivotal regions.

• An overview of the numerous applications, regional grounds, and the latest trends in this business have been delivered in the report.

• Several obstacles prevailing in this business and the countless tactics deployed by industry participants in a bid to market the product have been listed as well.

• The research analyses the various sales channels (indirect & direct marketing) that companies have chosen, as well as the main product distributors and the high-end clientele of the product.

Key highlights of the Report

• The Tape Storage Industry Market report covers the comprehensive analysis from the period of 2020-2026. It also provides the historic data of the market that has impacted positively or negatively to the market growth.

• Regulatory policies and investment scenarios of the market are curated in a concise manner.

• Top-winning market strategies and vital product offerings from the industry players.

• A neutral perspective on the Tape Storage Industry Market.

• The broad analysis of the emerging trends in the market that helps to identify new market avenues and lucrative opportunities. Moreover, it aids in identifying product segments to maximize revenue and expand the market share.

• This report highlights the market propellants, challenges, and threats in the market.

Key companies that are covered in this report:

Quantum Corporation

Lenovo

Qualstar Corporation

IBM Corporation

Overland Storage

Sony Corporation

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Dell Inc.

Seagate Technology PLC

Spectra Logic Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

*Note: Additional companies can be included on request

Outlining significant information with regards to the geographical landscape of the Tape Storage Industry Market:

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Table of Content:

1 Tape Storage Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Tape Storage

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Tape Storage industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Tape Storage Market Size, 2015 2020

2.1.2 Global Tape Storage Market Size by Type, 2015 2020

2.1.3 Global Tape Storage Market Size by Application, 2015 2020

2.1.4 Global Tape Storage Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Tape Storage Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Tape Storage Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Tape Storage

3.3 Tape Storage Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Tape Storage

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Tape Storage

3.4 Market Distributors of Tape Storage

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Tape Storage Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Tape Storage Market, by Type

4.1 Global Tape Storage Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Tape Storage Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Tape Storage Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Tape Storage Value and Growth Rate of Helical Scan Tape Drives

4.3.2 Global Tape Storage Value and Growth Rate of Minicartridge

4.3.3 Global Tape Storage Value and Growth Rate of Data Cartridge

4.4 Global Tape Storage Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Tape Storage Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Tape Storage Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Tape Storage Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Tape Storage Consumption and Growth Rate of Media and Entertainment Sector (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Tape Storage Consumption and Growth Rate of BFSI (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Tape Storage Consumption and Growth Rate of Healthcare Sector (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Tape Storage Consumption and Growth Rate of Transportation (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Tape Storage Consumption and Growth Rate of Retail Sector (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Tape Storage Consumption and Growth Rate of IT & Telecom Sector (2015-2020)

5.3.7 Global Tape Storage Consumption and Growth Rate of Energy & Utilities (2015-2020)

5.3.8 Global Tape Storage Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Tape Storage Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Tape Storage Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Tape Storage Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Tape Storage Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Tape Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Tape Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Tape Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Tape Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Tape Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Tape Storage Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Tape Storage Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Tape Storage Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Tape Storage Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Tape Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Tape Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Tape Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Tape Storage Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Tape Storage Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Tape Storage Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Tape Storage Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Tape Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Tape Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Tape Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Tape Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Tape Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Tape Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Tape Storage Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Tape Storage Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Tape Storage Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Tape Storage Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Tape Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Tape Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Tape Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Tape Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Tape Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Tape Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Tape Storage Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Tape Storage Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Tape Storage Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Tape Storage Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Tape Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Tape Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Tape Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Tape Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Tape Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Tape Storage Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Tape Storage Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Tape Storage Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Tape Storage Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Tape Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Tape Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Tape Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Tape Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Quantum Corporation

12.1.1 Quantum Corporation Basic Information

12.1.2 Tape Storage Product Introduction

12.1.3 Quantum Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Lenovo

12.2.1 Lenovo Basic Information

12.2.2 Tape Storage Product Introduction

12.2.3 Lenovo Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Qualstar Corporation

12.3.1 Qualstar Corporation Basic Information

12.3.2 Tape Storage Product Introduction

12.3.3 Qualstar Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 IBM Corporation

12.4.1 IBM Corporation Basic Information

12.4.2 Tape Storage Product Introduction

12.4.3 IBM Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 Overland Storage

12.5.1 Overland Storage Basic Information

12.5.2 Tape Storage Product Introduction

12.5.3 Overland Storage Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Sony Corporation

12.6.1 Sony Corporation Basic Information

12.6.2 Tape Storage Product Introduction

12.6.3 Sony Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

12.7.1 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Basic Information

12.7.2 Tape Storage Product Introduction

12.7.3 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 Dell Inc.

12.8.1 Dell Inc. Basic Information

12.8.2 Tape Storage Product Introduction

12.8.3 Dell Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 Seagate Technology PLC

12.9.1 Seagate Technology PLC Basic Information

12.9.2 Tape Storage Product Introduction

12.9.3 Seagate Technology PLC Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 Spectra Logic Corporation

12.10.1 Spectra Logic Corporation Basic Information

12.10.2 Tape Storage Product Introduction

12.10.3 Spectra Logic Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.11 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

12.11.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP Basic Information

12.11.2 Tape Storage Product Introduction

12.11.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

14 Global Tape Storage Market Forecast

14.1 Global Tape Storage Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)

14.1.1 Helical Scan Tape Drives Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.2 Minicartridge Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.3 Data Cartridge Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Global Tape Storage Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application (2020-2025)

14.2.1 Media and Entertainment Sector Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.2 BFSI Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.3 Healthcare Sector Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.4 Transportation Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.5 Retail Sector Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.6 IT & Telecom Sector Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.7 Energy & Utilities Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.8 Others Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Tape Storage Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

14.3.1 North America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.2 Europe Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.3 Asia Pacific Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.4 Middle East and Africa Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.5 South America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.1.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment

