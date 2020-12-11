Core Banking Software Industry Market report reviews trends, revenue, size, competitive landscape analysis and forecast

The new research report on Core Banking Software Industry Market intends to deliver significant information such as major development trends and historical data of this business sphere. The report also comprises of market augmentation history and the major developments across the globe. It delivers a clear picture of the trends and future market prospects to fabricate robust business strategies.

The research document compares the past and present market scenario to determine the growth rate of the industry over the assessment period. Besides, it evaluates the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the Core Banking Software Industry Market and its sub-markets to deduce practices that can be fruitful for the industry contenders.

The study on Core Banking Software Industry Market presents a comprehensive analysis of the key growth markers of this industry vertical in accordance with the regional outlook and competitive landscape. Also, the report discusses the prevalent challenges and limitations in this business sphere. Moreover, it renders a robust outlook on the opportunities that can turn in profit over the projected timeline.

An inherent overview of this report:

Recognizing the basic business drivers and challenges:

• The report provides, in minute detail, the major factors impacting the business dynamics of the Core Banking Software Industry Market as well as the important data with regards to the increasing product demand spanning pivotal regions.

• An overview of the numerous applications, regional grounds, and the latest trends in this business have been delivered in the report.

• Several obstacles prevailing in this business and the countless tactics deployed by industry participants in a bid to market the product have been listed as well.

• The research analyses the various sales channels (indirect & direct marketing) that companies have chosen, as well as the main product distributors and the high-end clientele of the product.

Key highlights of the Report

• The Core Banking Software Industry Market report covers the comprehensive analysis from the period of 2020-2026. It also provides the historic data of the market that has impacted positively or negatively to the market growth.

• Regulatory policies and investment scenarios of the market are curated in a concise manner.

• Top-winning market strategies and vital product offerings from the industry players.

• A neutral perspective on the Core Banking Software Industry Market.

• The broad analysis of the emerging trends in the market that helps to identify new market avenues and lucrative opportunities. Moreover, it aids in identifying product segments to maximize revenue and expand the market share.

• This report highlights the market propellants, challenges, and threats in the market.

Key companies that are covered in this report:

Tata Consultancy Services

Finastra

Temenos AG

Sopra Steria

Avaloq

Infosys

Fiserv

Oracle

NTT DATA

SAP

Jack Henry & Associates

Silverlake Axis

Unisys

FIS

*Note: Additional companies can be included on request

Outlining significant information with regards to the geographical landscape of the Core Banking Software Industry Market:

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Table of Content:

1 Core Banking Software Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Core Banking Software

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Core Banking Software industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Core Banking Software Market Size, 2015 2020

2.1.2 Global Core Banking Software Market Size by Type, 2015 2020

2.1.3 Global Core Banking Software Market Size by Application, 2015 2020

2.1.4 Global Core Banking Software Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Core Banking Software Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Core Banking Software Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Core Banking Software

3.3 Core Banking Software Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Core Banking Software

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Core Banking Software

3.4 Market Distributors of Core Banking Software

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Core Banking Software Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Core Banking Software Market, by Type

4.1 Global Core Banking Software Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Core Banking Software Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Core Banking Software Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Core Banking Software Value and Growth Rate of On-premise

4.3.2 Global Core Banking Software Value and Growth Rate of Web-based

4.4 Global Core Banking Software Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Core Banking Software Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Core Banking Software Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Core Banking Software Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Core Banking Software Consumption and Growth Rate of Retail Banks (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Core Banking Software Consumption and Growth Rate of Private Banks (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Core Banking Software Consumption and Growth Rate of Corporate Banks (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Core Banking Software Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Core Banking Software Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Core Banking Software Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Core Banking Software Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Core Banking Software Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Core Banking Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Core Banking Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Core Banking Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Core Banking Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Core Banking Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Core Banking Software Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Core Banking Software Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Core Banking Software Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Core Banking Software Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Core Banking Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Core Banking Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Core Banking Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Core Banking Software Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Core Banking Software Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Core Banking Software Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Core Banking Software Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Core Banking Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Core Banking Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Core Banking Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Core Banking Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Core Banking Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Core Banking Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Core Banking Software Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Core Banking Software Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Core Banking Software Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Core Banking Software Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Core Banking Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Core Banking Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Core Banking Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Core Banking Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Core Banking Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Core Banking Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Core Banking Software Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Core Banking Software Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Core Banking Software Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Core Banking Software Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Core Banking Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Core Banking Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Core Banking Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Core Banking Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Core Banking Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Core Banking Software Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Core Banking Software Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Core Banking Software Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Core Banking Software Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Core Banking Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Core Banking Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Core Banking Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Core Banking Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Tata Consultancy Services

12.1.1 Tata Consultancy Services Basic Information

12.1.2 Core Banking Software Product Introduction

12.1.3 Tata Consultancy Services Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Finastra

12.2.1 Finastra Basic Information

12.2.2 Core Banking Software Product Introduction

12.2.3 Finastra Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Temenos AG

12.3.1 Temenos AG Basic Information

12.3.2 Core Banking Software Product Introduction

12.3.3 Temenos AG Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Sopra Steria

12.4.1 Sopra Steria Basic Information

12.4.2 Core Banking Software Product Introduction

12.4.3 Sopra Steria Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 Avaloq

12.5.1 Avaloq Basic Information

12.5.2 Core Banking Software Product Introduction

12.5.3 Avaloq Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Infosys

12.6.1 Infosys Basic Information

12.6.2 Core Banking Software Product Introduction

12.6.3 Infosys Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Fiserv

12.7.1 Fiserv Basic Information

12.7.2 Core Banking Software Product Introduction

12.7.3 Fiserv Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 Oracle

12.8.1 Oracle Basic Information

12.8.2 Core Banking Software Product Introduction

12.8.3 Oracle Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 NTT DATA

12.9.1 NTT DATA Basic Information

12.9.2 Core Banking Software Product Introduction

12.9.3 NTT DATA Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 SAP

12.10.1 SAP Basic Information

12.10.2 Core Banking Software Product Introduction

12.10.3 SAP Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.11 Jack Henry & Associates

12.11.1 Jack Henry & Associates Basic Information

12.11.2 Core Banking Software Product Introduction

12.11.3 Jack Henry & Associates Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.12 Silverlake Axis

12.12.1 Silverlake Axis Basic Information

12.12.2 Core Banking Software Product Introduction

12.12.3 Silverlake Axis Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.13 Unisys

12.13.1 Unisys Basic Information

12.13.2 Core Banking Software Product Introduction

12.13.3 Unisys Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.14 FIS

12.14.1 FIS Basic Information

12.14.2 Core Banking Software Product Introduction

12.14.3 FIS Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

14 Global Core Banking Software Market Forecast

14.1 Global Core Banking Software Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)

14.1.1 On-premise Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.2 Web-based Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Global Core Banking Software Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application (2020-2025)

14.2.1 Retail Banks Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.2 Private Banks Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.3 Corporate Banks Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.4 Others Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Core Banking Software Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

14.3.1 North America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.2 Europe Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.3 Asia Pacific Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.4 Middle East and Africa Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.5 South America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.1.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment

