HVAC Pumps Market Projected to Experience Major Revenue Boost During the Period Between 2020-2025

Global HVAC Pumps market – A synopsis

The HVAC Pumps market study presents a compilation of market share, demand analysis, and future outlook associated with each segment as well as sub-segment. The key segments include, product type, end use, region, and relevant competitors. The global HVAC Pumps market is estimated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2020. With a CAGR of xx% throughout the historic period 2014-2019, the HVAC Pumps market is expected to grow at healthy CAGR of xx% over the foreseeable timeframe 2020-2029. In this research study, 2020 is considered as the base year.

Competitive Landscape and HVAC Pumps Market Share Analysis

HVAC Pumps market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, HVAC Pumps product introduction, recent developments, HVAC Pumps sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Grundfos

Bell & Gossett

Armstrong

KSB

TACO

Wilo

Aurora

Torishima

CNP

Segment by Type, the HVAC Pumps market is segmented into

Single-stage

Multi-stage

Single-stage is the dominated type, which accounting for over 90% sales share in terms of volume in 2018.

Segment by Application, the HVAC Pumps market is segmented into

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Redisential application is the most widely used in HAVC pumps market, which account for about 50% of the market share.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

