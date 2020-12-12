Shelf-life Testing Market Forecast to 2027 – Agrifood Technology, ALS Limited, AsureQuality Limited, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group plc

Shelf-life denotes that particular time during which a product remains effective and free from deterioration, and thus saleable without becoming unfit for use, consumption, or sale. Shelf-life testing done in a laboratory to determine the food products expectant shelf-life within which the product should be consumed. This test also makes the product microbiologically safe. Shelf-life testing reduces the risk of product recalls. It also identifies the causes of reduced shelf life and helps to improve the products, processes and ultimately profitability.

Increasing microbial contamination in food products is the dominant force driving the demand for the shelf-life testing market. Moreover, stringent safety regulations for food products worldwide is expected to fuel the shelf-life testing market. Furthermore, the growing demand for packaged and convenience foods among consumers is also projected to influence the shelf-life testing market significantly. Emerging adoption of newer technologies for testing the shelf-life, and quality of various food product samples, is anticipated to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

The List of Companies

1. Agrifood Technology

2. ALS Limited

3. AsureQuality Limited

4. Eurofins Scientific

5. Intertek Group plc

6. Microchem Lab Services (Pty) Ltd

7. R J Hill Laboratories Limited

8. SCS Global Services

9. SGS SA

10. Symbio Laboratories

The latest research report on the “Shelf-life Testing Market – Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020 – 2027” provides a comprehensive assessment of the Shelf-life Testing market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2027, including market values for the years 2018 and 2019. The investigative report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various segments in the Shelf-life Testing market based on product type, application, and end-use across numerous countries around the world. Further, the report also provides insights into market developments, trends, supply and demand changes across various regions across the globe. Thereby, the report provides a holistic view on the Shelf-life Testing Market in order to help decision makers with various strategic insights and future outlook. The Shelf-life Testing market is expected to witness continued growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

This is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Shelf-life Testing Market with a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Strategic Insights and Development plans are also discussed and manufacturing processes and cost structures analyzed. Shelf-life Testing Market import/export consumption, supply and demand figures and cost price and production value gross margins are also provided.

The report focuses on global major leading Shelf-life Testing Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

