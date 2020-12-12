Smart Harvest Market Forecast to 2027 – Harvest Automation, Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Smart Harvest Ltd, AGROBOT, Avl Motion B. V., Deere and Company, Dogtooth Technologies

The harvest is the time when the farmers reap the crop what they have sown. It is the time of year when vegetables are ripe and ready to be gathered. Smart harvest refers to the uses of various smart devices in the agricultural field that increases the production and thus reduce the overall loss. Smart harvest involves the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI), GPS, cloud machine learning, satellite imagery and advanced analytics in the agricultural sector.

Increasing profitability in farming through the implementation of advanced technologies is driving the demand for smart harvest market. Furthermore, growing labor issues in the agricultural field due to higher costs and availability is also projected to influence the smart harvest market significantly. Moreover, government initiatives to propel the adoption of smart harvest systems in the developed nation is expected to fuel the smart harvest market. Evolving integration of artificial intelligence and big data in farming is projected to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

The Smart Harvest market is expected to witness continued growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

This is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Smart Harvest Market with a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure.

The report focuses on global major leading Smart Harvest Market players. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

