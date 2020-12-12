Synbiotic Market Forecast to 2027 – Daflorn Ltd., Danone S. A., Diamond V, General Mills Inc, Pfizer Inc., Probiotical S. p. A., Sabinsa Corporation, Seed Health, UAS Laboratories Inc.

The synbiotic combine prebiotics and probiotics in formulation for synergistic health benefits. Synbiotics improve gut health and modulate bacteria in the host to improve the gastrointestinal functions. They play an important role in the prevention of osteoporosis, alleviation of lactose intolerance and other common conditions. Synbiotics promote healthy heart and relieve inflammation while reducing risk of any cardiovascular or carcinogenic disorders. These are used for food fortification and can also be found in the supplement form which often combine plant-based prebiotics with health promoting strains of probiotics. Synbiotics are available in food, feed, and pharma grade among others.

The synbiotic market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing awareness among consumers towards health and nutritional supplementation. Growing demands from the pet food and pharmaceutical industries on account of nutritional benefits further supports the growth of the symbiotic market. However, high manufacturing costs of synbiotics is a major restraint for the growth of the symbiotic market. Nonetheless, technological advancements for the deployment of product in aquaculture is expected to be a major opportunity for the players involved in the symbiotic market during the forecast period.

The List of Companies

1. BIOMIN Holding GmbH

2. Daflorn Ltd.

3. Danone S. A.

4. Diamond V

5. General Mills Inc

6. Pfizer Inc.

7. Probiotical S. p. A.

8. Sabinsa Corporation

9. Seed Health, Inc.

10. UAS Laboratories Inc.

The latest research report on the “Synbiotic Market – Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020 – 2027” provides a comprehensive assessment of the Synbiotic market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2027, including market values for the years 2018 and 2019. The investigative report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various segments in the Synbiotic market based on product type, application, and end-use across numerous countries around the world. Further, the report also provides insights into market developments, trends, supply and demand changes across various regions across the globe. Thereby, the report provides a holistic view on the Synbiotic Market in order to help decision makers with various strategic insights and future outlook. The Synbiotic market is expected to witness continued growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

This is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Synbiotic Market with a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Strategic Insights and Development plans are also discussed and manufacturing processes and cost structures analyzed. Synbiotic Market import/export consumption, supply and demand figures and cost price and production value gross margins are also provided.

The report focuses on global major leading Synbiotic Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

