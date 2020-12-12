Chlorpyrifos Market Views: Taking A Nimble Approach To 2020

Latest research document on ‘Chlorpyrifos’market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Dow AgroSciences (United States),Cheminova (Denmark),Nanjing Red Sun (China),Hubei Sanonda (China),Shandong Tiancheng Biotechnology (China),Nantong Jinnuo Chemical (China),Jiangsu Baoling Chemical (China),Shandong Huayang Technology (China),Shanxi Sanwei Fenghai Chemical (China)

What isChlorpyrifos Market?

Chlorpyrifos is an organophosphate pesticide. It used to kill a wide variety of insects. Chlorpyrifos is expected to mark significant growth over the forecasted period owing to increasing demand in agriculture for controlling insects, pests, termites, fleas, and mosquitoes and in pet care industries for producing dog shampoos. China is the leading manufacturer of chlorpyrifos.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Liquid, Powder, Granular), Application (Agriculture, Commercial, Residential), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)

Market Influencing Trends:

Research and Development Activities for New Innovation

Growth Drivers

Increases Insects and Mosquitoes in Play Grounds and Golf Courses

Rising Use of Pesticides in Agricultural and Industrial Sector

Restraints that are major highlights:

Stringent Government Laws and Regulations on Chlorpyrifos

Opportunities

Growing Demand in the Agriculture Industry

Increasing Demand from Pet Care Industries for the Production of Dog Shampoos

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

