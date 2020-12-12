Big Boom in Helical Antenna Market 2027 | COMSOL, Inc., Cobham plc, Professional Wireless Systems

In terms of revenue, the helical antenna market was valued at US$ 780.1 million in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 1,074.0 million by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027.

The Helical Antenna Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Helical Antenna market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Helical antenna are also familiar with the name of helix antenna. These antenna is comprised of one or more conducting wires coiled in a form of a helix. These are majorly used in extra-terrestrial communications where satellite relays and more are involved. The helix antenna is appropriate for small offset dish if these are to be used in satellite applications. In case, these antenna operates on normal mode, then helical antenna are suitable for mobile radio applications.

Top Key Players:- COMSOL, Inc., Cobham plc, Professional Wireless Systems, Mobile Mark, Inc., Pulse Electronics (Yageo Company), PCTEL Inc., Raltron Electronics Corporation, Taoglas, Tallysman, Wade Antenna, Inc.

Due to real input impedance and wide bandwidth, the helical antenna is heavily getting used in smart application such as smart metering and security systems. This aspect is stimulating the growth of helical antenna market. In addition to this, integration of advanced technologies and continuous increase of antenna in satellite applications is anticipated to provide ample of growth opportunities to the players operating in the helical antenna market.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Helical Antenna industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global helical antenna market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the helical antenna market is segmented into monopole and dipole. On the basis of application, the helical antenna market is segmented into smart metering, smart security systems, remote asset monitoring, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Helical Antenna market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Helical Antenna market in these regions

