COVID-19 Update: Global Scandium Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: Rusal, Stanford Materials Corp., Metallica Minerals, Platina Resources Ltd., Scandium International Mining Corp., etc. | InForGrowth

Scandium Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Scandium market for 2020-2025.

The “Scandium Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Scandium industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

Rusal

Stanford Materials Corp.

Metallica Minerals

Platina Resources Ltd.

Scandium International Mining Corp.

DNI Metals Inc.

Great Western Minerals Group

Intermix-met

CODOS

Hunan Oriental Scandium Co. Ltd.

Huizhou Top Metal Materials Co., Ltd (TOPM)

CNMC Pgma (Guangxi)

Ganzhou Kemingrui. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Alloy

Metal

Compounds

On the basis of the end users/applications,

Aluminum-scandium Alloys

High-intensity Metal Halide Lamps

Lasers