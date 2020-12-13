Covid-19 Impact on Global Solder Market (2020-2026) | Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Top Players: Alpha Assembly Solutions, Senju Metal Industry, AIM Metals & Alloys, Qualitek International, KOKI, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Solder Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Solder market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Solder industry. Growth of the overall Solder market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Solder Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Solder industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Solder market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Alpha Assembly Solutions

Senju Metal Industry

AIM Metals & Alloys

Qualitek International

KOKI

Indium Corporation

Balver Zinn

Heraeus

Nihon Superior

Nihon Handa

Nihon Almit

Henkel

DKL Metals

Kester

Koki Products

PT TIMAH (Persero) Tbk

Hybrid Metals

Persang Alloy Industries

Yunnan Tin

Yik Shing Tat Industrial

Qiandao

Shenmao Technology

Anson Solder

Shengdao Tin

Hangzhou Youbang

Huachuang

Shaoxing Tianlong Tin Materials

Zhejiang Asia-welding

QLG

Tongfang Tech. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Solder market is segmented into

Leaded Solder

Lead-free Solder

Based on Application Solder market is segmented into

Electronics Industry

Automotive Industry

Aviation & Aerospace