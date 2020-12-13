COVID-19 Update: Global Medical Gases Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: Air Liquide (acquired Airgas in 2016), Linde Healthcare (BOC Healthcare), Praxair, Air Products, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.), etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Medical Gases Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Medical Gases market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Medical Gases industry. Growth of the overall Medical Gases market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Get Free Exclusive Sample PDF along with few company profiles

https://inforgrowth.com/sample-request/6769418/medical-gases-market

Impact of COVID-19:

Medical Gases Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Medical Gases industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Medical Gases market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Get Brief Information on Pre COVID-19 Analysis and Post COVID-19 Opportunities in Medical Gases Market

https://inforgrowth.com/CovidImpact-Request/6769418/medical-gases-market

The major players profiled in this report include

Air Liquide (acquired Airgas in 2016)

Linde Healthcare (BOC Healthcare)

Praxair

Air Products

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.)

Messer Group

SOL Group

Norco

Air Water Inc

Shenzhen Gaofa. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Medical Gases market is segmented into

Medical Oxygen

Medical Nitrous Oxide

Medical Air

Medical Helium

Others (Medical Nitrogen and Carbon Dioxide etc.)

Based on Application Medical Gases market is segmented into

Hospitals (Labs & Clinics)

Home Healthcare

Universities/Research Institutions