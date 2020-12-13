COVID-19 Update: Global Bio Solvents Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: BASF SE, BioAmber Inc, Huntsman Corporation, E.I. Du Pont de Nemours & Co, The Dow Chemical Company, etc. | InForGrowth

Bio Solvents Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Bio Solvents market for 2020-2025.

The “Bio Solvents Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Bio Solvents industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

BASF SE

BioAmber Inc

Huntsman Corporation

E.I. Du Pont de Nemours & Co

The Dow Chemical Company

Vertec BioSolvents Inc.

Florida Chemical Company

Cargill Incorporated

Galactic

Gevo

Pinova Holdings INC

Myriant

LyondellBasell

Solvay

Akzo Nobel. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Bio-Alcohols

Bio-Glycols & Diols

Lactate Esters

D-Limonene

Methyl Soyate

On the basis of the end users/applications,

Industrial & Domestic Cleaners

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives

Pharmaceuticals