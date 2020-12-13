Global Online Home Decor Market (2020-2026) | Latest COVID19 Impact Analysis | Know About Brand Players: FabFurnish (Alix Retail), Pepperfry (Trendsutra Platform Services), Roomstory (Azure Online Ventures), Urban Ladder, Zansaar, etc. | InForGrowth

Online Home Decor Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Online Home Decor market for 2020-2025.

The “Online Home Decor Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Online Home Decor industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

FabFurnish (Alix Retail)

Pepperfry (Trendsutra Platform Services)

Roomstory (Azure Online Ventures)

Urban Ladder

Zansaar

Bedbathmore

D’decor Home Fabrics

Flipkart

Jabong

Mebelkart

Snapdeal

Style Spa

The Label

Amazon

Bed Bath & Beyond

Inter IKEA Systems

Wayfair. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Home furniture

Home furnishing

On the basis of the end users/applications,

Personal