New reports shines light on Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Industry Market | Growth strategies adopted by top key players worldwide and assessment to 2026

The new research report on Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Industry Market intends to deliver significant information such as major development trends and historical data of this business sphere. The report also comprises of market augmentation history and the major developments across the globe. It delivers a clear picture of the trends and future market prospects to fabricate robust business strategies.

The research document compares the past and present market scenario to determine the growth rate of the industry over the assessment period. Besides, it evaluates the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Industry Market and its sub-markets to deduce practices that can be fruitful for the industry contenders.

The study on Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Industry Market presents a comprehensive analysis of the key growth markers of this industry vertical in accordance with the regional outlook and competitive landscape. Also, the report discusses the prevalent challenges and limitations in this business sphere. Moreover, it renders a robust outlook on the opportunities that can turn in profit over the projected timeline.

An inherent overview of this report:

Recognizing the basic business drivers and challenges:

• The report provides, in minute detail, the major factors impacting the business dynamics of the Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Industry Market as well as the important data with regards to the increasing product demand spanning pivotal regions.

• An overview of the numerous applications, regional grounds, and the latest trends in this business have been delivered in the report.

• Several obstacles prevailing in this business and the countless tactics deployed by industry participants in a bid to market the product have been listed as well.

• The research analyses the various sales channels (indirect & direct marketing) that companies have chosen, as well as the main product distributors and the high-end clientele of the product.

Key highlights of the Report

• The Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Industry Market report covers the comprehensive analysis from the period of 2020-2026. It also provides the historic data of the market that has impacted positively or negatively to the market growth.

• Regulatory policies and investment scenarios of the market are curated in a concise manner.

• Top-winning market strategies and vital product offerings from the industry players.

• A neutral perspective on the Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Industry Market.

• The broad analysis of the emerging trends in the market that helps to identify new market avenues and lucrative opportunities. Moreover, it aids in identifying product segments to maximize revenue and expand the market share.

• This report highlights the market propellants, challenges, and threats in the market.

Key companies that are covered in this report:

ACI Worldwide

Payfirma

Symcor

Fiserv, Inc.

Transactis

Jopari Solutions, Inc.

ClickPay

Aliaswire

Kubra

Paymentus

Jack Henry & Associates

Alacriti

*Note: Additional companies can be included on request

Outlining significant information with regards to the geographical landscape of the Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Industry Market:

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Table of Content:

1 Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP)

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market Size, 2015 2020

2.1.2 Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market Size by Type, 2015 2020

2.1.3 Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market Size by Application, 2015 2020

2.1.4 Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP)

3.3 Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP)

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP)

3.4 Market Distributors of Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP)

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market, by Type

4.1 Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Value and Growth Rate of Electronic Bill Presentment

4.3.2 Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Value and Growth Rate of Electronic Bill Payment

4.3.3 Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Value and Growth Rate of Electronic Bill Posting

4.4 Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Consumption and Growth Rate of Billers (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Consumption and Growth Rate of Consumers (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Consumption and Growth Rate of Bill Consolidator (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Consumption and Growth Rate of Banks & Financial Institutions (2015-2020)

6 Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 ACI Worldwide

12.1.1 ACI Worldwide Basic Information

12.1.2 Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Product Introduction

12.1.3 ACI Worldwide Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Payfirma

12.2.1 Payfirma Basic Information

12.2.2 Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Product Introduction

12.2.3 Payfirma Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Symcor

12.3.1 Symcor Basic Information

12.3.2 Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Product Introduction

12.3.3 Symcor Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Fiserv, Inc.

12.4.1 Fiserv, Inc. Basic Information

12.4.2 Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Product Introduction

12.4.3 Fiserv, Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 Transactis

12.5.1 Transactis Basic Information

12.5.2 Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Product Introduction

12.5.3 Transactis Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Jopari Solutions, Inc.

12.6.1 Jopari Solutions, Inc. Basic Information

12.6.2 Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Product Introduction

12.6.3 Jopari Solutions, Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 ClickPay

12.7.1 ClickPay Basic Information

12.7.2 Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Product Introduction

12.7.3 ClickPay Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 Aliaswire

12.8.1 Aliaswire Basic Information

12.8.2 Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Product Introduction

12.8.3 Aliaswire Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 Kubra

12.9.1 Kubra Basic Information

12.9.2 Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Product Introduction

12.9.3 Kubra Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 Paymentus

12.10.1 Paymentus Basic Information

12.10.2 Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Product Introduction

12.10.3 Paymentus Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.11 Jack Henry & Associates

12.11.1 Jack Henry & Associates Basic Information

12.11.2 Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Product Introduction

12.11.3 Jack Henry & Associates Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.12 Alacriti

12.12.1 Alacriti Basic Information

12.12.2 Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Product Introduction

12.12.3 Alacriti Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

14 Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market Forecast

14.1 Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)

14.1.1 Electronic Bill Presentment Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.2 Electronic Bill Payment Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.3 Electronic Bill Posting Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application (2020-2025)

14.2.1 Billers Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.2 Consumers Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.3 Bill Consolidator Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.4 Banks & Financial Institutions Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

14.3.1 North America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.2 Europe Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.3 Asia Pacific Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.4 Middle East and Africa Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.5 South America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.1.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment

