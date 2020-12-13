Construction Robotics Industry Market size by top leading key players, growth opportunities, incremental revenue , trends, outlook and forecasts to 2026

The research report published on the Construction Robotics Industry Market provides a thorough assessment of this industry vertical and comprise of crucial insights regarding profit estimations, periodic deliverables, market share, industry size, current revenue, and market tendencies. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape of Construction Robotics Industry Market in tandem with its competitive terrain.

The report predicts the renumeration and growth rate over the forecast timeline. It also elaborates on the key aspects of Construction Robotics Industry Market including market size, industry share held by various regions, and sales accrued by different product segments. An elaborate representation of growth indicators and challenges of this industry vertical is also entailed in the report.

The report provides crucial insights such as growth drivers, challenges and opportunities that will aid in measuring the profitability graph of this industry landscape. Additionally, it delivers a comparative assessment of the current and past market trends in order to formulate the growth rate during the study period.

Key highlights of the Construction Robotics Industry Market report:

• Growth rate

• Current market trends

• Industry drivers

• Competitive landscape

• Market concentration ratio

• Key challenges

• Regional analysis

• Turnover predictions

• Consumption rates

The published report consists of a robust research methodology by relying on primary source including interviews of the company executives & representatives and accessing official documents, websites, and press release of the companies related to the Construction Robotics Industry Market. It also includes comments and suggestions from the experts in the market especially the representatives from government and public organizations as well as international NGOs. The report prepared by Report Ocean is known for its data accuracy and precise style, which relies on genuine information and data source. Moreover, customized report can be available as per the client’s wishes or specific needs.

Key companies that are covered in this report:

Brokk AB

Autonomous Solutions

Fastbrick Robotics

Ekso Bionics

Construction Robotics

Beijing Borui Intelligent Control Technology

Yingchuang Building Technique Co.

Alpine Sales and Rental

Fujita

Komatsu

Giant Hydraulic Tech

Conjet AB

Cazza

TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH

Shimizu Construction

Husqvarna

*Note: Additional companies can be included on request

Outlining significant information with regards to the geographical landscape of the Construction Robotics Industry Market:

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Main pointers in the report with regards to the primary industry indicators:

• Market share registered by each region

• Consumption rate of every region listed in the report

• Revenue contribution of each region studied

• Estimated growth on the basis of consumption rate during the study period for the regions stated in the report.

Table of Content:

1 Construction Robotics Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Construction Robotics

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Construction Robotics industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Construction Robotics Market Size, 2015 2020

2.1.2 Global Construction Robotics Market Size by Type, 2015 2020

2.1.3 Global Construction Robotics Market Size by Application, 2015 2020

2.1.4 Global Construction Robotics Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Construction Robotics Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Construction Robotics Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Construction Robotics

3.3 Construction Robotics Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Construction Robotics

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Construction Robotics

3.4 Market Distributors of Construction Robotics

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Construction Robotics Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Construction Robotics Market, by Type

4.1 Global Construction Robotics Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Construction Robotics Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Construction Robotics Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Construction Robotics Value and Growth Rate of Fully Autonomous Robots

4.3.2 Global Construction Robotics Value and Growth Rate of Semi-autonomous Robots

4.4 Global Construction Robotics Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Construction Robotics Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Construction Robotics Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Construction Robotics Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Construction Robotics Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial Buildings (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Construction Robotics Consumption and Growth Rate of Residential Buildings (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Construction Robotics Consumption and Growth Rate of Public Infrastructure (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Construction Robotics Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Construction Robotics Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Construction Robotics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Construction Robotics Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Construction Robotics Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Construction Robotics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Construction Robotics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Construction Robotics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Construction Robotics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Construction Robotics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Construction Robotics Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Construction Robotics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Construction Robotics Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Construction Robotics Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Construction Robotics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Construction Robotics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Construction Robotics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Construction Robotics Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Construction Robotics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Construction Robotics Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Construction Robotics Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Construction Robotics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Construction Robotics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Construction Robotics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Construction Robotics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Construction Robotics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Construction Robotics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Construction Robotics Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Construction Robotics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Construction Robotics Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Construction Robotics Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Construction Robotics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Construction Robotics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Construction Robotics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Construction Robotics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Construction Robotics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Construction Robotics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Construction Robotics Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Construction Robotics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Construction Robotics Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Construction Robotics Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Construction Robotics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Construction Robotics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Construction Robotics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Construction Robotics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Construction Robotics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Construction Robotics Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Construction Robotics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Construction Robotics Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Construction Robotics Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Construction Robotics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Construction Robotics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Construction Robotics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Construction Robotics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Brokk AB

12.1.1 Brokk AB Basic Information

12.1.2 Construction Robotics Product Introduction

12.1.3 Brokk AB Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Autonomous Solutions

12.2.1 Autonomous Solutions Basic Information

12.2.2 Construction Robotics Product Introduction

12.2.3 Autonomous Solutions Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Fastbrick Robotics

12.3.1 Fastbrick Robotics Basic Information

12.3.2 Construction Robotics Product Introduction

12.3.3 Fastbrick Robotics Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Ekso Bionics

12.4.1 Ekso Bionics Basic Information

12.4.2 Construction Robotics Product Introduction

12.4.3 Ekso Bionics Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 Construction Robotics

12.5.1 Construction Robotics Basic Information

12.5.2 Construction Robotics Product Introduction

12.5.3 Construction Robotics Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Beijing Borui Intelligent Control Technology

12.6.1 Beijing Borui Intelligent Control Technology Basic Information

12.6.2 Construction Robotics Product Introduction

12.6.3 Beijing Borui Intelligent Control Technology Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Yingchuang Building Technique Co.

12.7.1 Yingchuang Building Technique Co. Basic Information

12.7.2 Construction Robotics Product Introduction

12.7.3 Yingchuang Building Technique Co. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 Alpine Sales and Rental

12.8.1 Alpine Sales and Rental Basic Information

12.8.2 Construction Robotics Product Introduction

12.8.3 Alpine Sales and Rental Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 Fujita

12.9.1 Fujita Basic Information

12.9.2 Construction Robotics Product Introduction

12.9.3 Fujita Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 Komatsu

12.10.1 Komatsu Basic Information

12.10.2 Construction Robotics Product Introduction

12.10.3 Komatsu Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.11 Giant Hydraulic Tech

12.11.1 Giant Hydraulic Tech Basic Information

12.11.2 Construction Robotics Product Introduction

12.11.3 Giant Hydraulic Tech Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.12 Conjet AB

12.12.1 Conjet AB Basic Information

12.12.2 Construction Robotics Product Introduction

12.12.3 Conjet AB Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.13 Cazza

12.13.1 Cazza Basic Information

12.13.2 Construction Robotics Product Introduction

12.13.3 Cazza Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.14 TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH

12.14.1 TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH Basic Information

12.14.2 Construction Robotics Product Introduction

12.14.3 TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.15 Shimizu Construction

12.15.1 Shimizu Construction Basic Information

12.15.2 Construction Robotics Product Introduction

12.15.3 Shimizu Construction Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.16 Husqvarna

12.16.1 Husqvarna Basic Information

12.16.2 Construction Robotics Product Introduction

12.16.3 Husqvarna Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

14 Global Construction Robotics Market Forecast

14.1 Global Construction Robotics Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)

14.1.1 Fully Autonomous Robots Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.2 Semi-autonomous Robots Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Global Construction Robotics Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application (2020-2025)

14.2.1 Commercial Buildings Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.2 Residential Buildings Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.3 Public Infrastructure Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.4 Others Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Construction Robotics Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

14.3.1 North America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.2 Europe Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.3 Asia Pacific Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.4 Middle East and Africa Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.5 South America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.1.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment

