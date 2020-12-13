Recruitment Industry Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth By 2026

The research report published on the Recruitment Industry Market provides a thorough assessment of this industry vertical and comprise of crucial insights regarding profit estimations, periodic deliverables, market share, industry size, current revenue, and market tendencies. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape of Recruitment Industry Market in tandem with its competitive terrain.

The report predicts the renumeration and growth rate over the forecast timeline. It also elaborates on the key aspects of Recruitment Industry Market including market size, industry share held by various regions, and sales accrued by different product segments. An elaborate representation of growth indicators and challenges of this industry vertical is also entailed in the report.

The report provides crucial insights such as growth drivers, challenges and opportunities that will aid in measuring the profitability graph of this industry landscape. Additionally, it delivers a comparative assessment of the current and past market trends in order to formulate the growth rate during the study period.

Key highlights of the Recruitment Industry Market report:

• Growth rate

• Current market trends

• Industry drivers

• Competitive landscape

• Market concentration ratio

• Key challenges

• Regional analysis

• Turnover predictions

• Consumption rates

The published report consists of a robust research methodology by relying on primary source including interviews of the company executives & representatives and accessing official documents, websites, and press release of the companies related to the Recruitment Industry Market. It also includes comments and suggestions from the experts in the market especially the representatives from government and public organizations as well as international NGOs. The report prepared by Report Ocean is known for its data accuracy and precise style, which relies on genuine information and data source. Moreover, customized report can be available as per the client’s wishes or specific needs.

Key companies that are covered in this report:

CareerBuilder

51 job

LinkedIn

Aon Hewitt

Randstad Holding NV

Jobrapido

Recruit Group

CIIC

Manpower Group

Kelly Services

ADP

Adecco Group

Robert Half

Allegis Group

*Note: Additional companies can be included on request

Outlining significant information with regards to the geographical landscape of the Recruitment Industry Market:

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Main pointers in the report with regards to the primary industry indicators:

• Market share registered by each region

• Consumption rate of every region listed in the report

• Revenue contribution of each region studied

• Estimated growth on the basis of consumption rate during the study period for the regions stated in the report.

Table of Content:

1 Recruitment Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Recruitment

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Recruitment industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Recruitment Market Size, 2015 2020

2.1.2 Global Recruitment Market Size by Type, 2015 2020

2.1.3 Global Recruitment Market Size by Application, 2015 2020

2.1.4 Global Recruitment Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Recruitment Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Recruitment Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Recruitment

3.3 Recruitment Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Recruitment

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Recruitment

3.4 Market Distributors of Recruitment

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Recruitment Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Recruitment Market, by Type

4.1 Global Recruitment Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Recruitment Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Recruitment Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Recruitment Value and Growth Rate of Direct Hiring

4.3.2 Global Recruitment Value and Growth Rate of Indirect Hiring

4.3.3 Global Recruitment Value and Growth Rate of Third Party Hiring

4.4 Global Recruitment Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Recruitment Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Recruitment Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Recruitment Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Recruitment Consumption and Growth Rate of Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Recruitment Consumption and Growth Rate of Manufacturing (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Recruitment Consumption and Growth Rate of Hospitality (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Recruitment Consumption and Growth Rate of IT & Telecom (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Recruitment Consumption and Growth Rate of Education (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Recruitment Consumption and Growth Rate of Retail (2015-2020)

5.3.7 Global Recruitment Consumption and Growth Rate of Media & Entertainment (2015-2020)

5.3.8 Global Recruitment Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Recruitment Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Recruitment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Recruitment Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Recruitment Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Recruitment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Recruitment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Recruitment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Recruitment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Recruitment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Recruitment Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Recruitment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Recruitment Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Recruitment Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Recruitment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Recruitment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Recruitment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Recruitment Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Recruitment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Recruitment Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Recruitment Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Recruitment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Recruitment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Recruitment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Recruitment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Recruitment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Recruitment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Recruitment Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Recruitment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Recruitment Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Recruitment Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Recruitment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Recruitment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Recruitment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Recruitment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Recruitment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Recruitment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Recruitment Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Recruitment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Recruitment Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Recruitment Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Recruitment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Recruitment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Recruitment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Recruitment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Recruitment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Recruitment Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Recruitment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Recruitment Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Recruitment Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Recruitment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Recruitment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Recruitment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Recruitment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 CareerBuilder

12.1.1 CareerBuilder Basic Information

12.1.2 Recruitment Product Introduction

12.1.3 CareerBuilder Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 51 job

12.2.1 51 job Basic Information

12.2.2 Recruitment Product Introduction

12.2.3 51 job Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 LinkedIn

12.3.1 LinkedIn Basic Information

12.3.2 Recruitment Product Introduction

12.3.3 LinkedIn Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Aon Hewitt

12.4.1 Aon Hewitt Basic Information

12.4.2 Recruitment Product Introduction

12.4.3 Aon Hewitt Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 Randstad Holding NV

12.5.1 Randstad Holding NV Basic Information

12.5.2 Recruitment Product Introduction

12.5.3 Randstad Holding NV Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Jobrapido

12.6.1 Jobrapido Basic Information

12.6.2 Recruitment Product Introduction

12.6.3 Jobrapido Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Recruit Group

12.7.1 Recruit Group Basic Information

12.7.2 Recruitment Product Introduction

12.7.3 Recruit Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 CIIC

12.8.1 CIIC Basic Information

12.8.2 Recruitment Product Introduction

12.8.3 CIIC Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 Manpower Group

12.9.1 Manpower Group Basic Information

12.9.2 Recruitment Product Introduction

12.9.3 Manpower Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 Kelly Services

12.10.1 Kelly Services Basic Information

12.10.2 Recruitment Product Introduction

12.10.3 Kelly Services Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.11 ADP

12.11.1 ADP Basic Information

12.11.2 Recruitment Product Introduction

12.11.3 ADP Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.12 Adecco Group

12.12.1 Adecco Group Basic Information

12.12.2 Recruitment Product Introduction

12.12.3 Adecco Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.13 Robert Half

12.13.1 Robert Half Basic Information

12.13.2 Recruitment Product Introduction

12.13.3 Robert Half Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.14 Allegis Group

12.14.1 Allegis Group Basic Information

12.14.2 Recruitment Product Introduction

12.14.3 Allegis Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

14 Global Recruitment Market Forecast

14.1 Global Recruitment Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)

14.1.1 Direct Hiring Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.2 Indirect Hiring Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.3 Third Party Hiring Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Global Recruitment Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application (2020-2025)

14.2.1 Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.2 Manufacturing Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.3 Hospitality Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.4 IT & Telecom Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.5 Education Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.6 Retail Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.7 Media & Entertainment Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.8 Others Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Recruitment Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

14.3.1 North America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.2 Europe Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.3 Asia Pacific Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.4 Middle East and Africa Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.5 South America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.1.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment

