Payments Industry Market | Business Outlook with COVID-19 Scenario

The new research report on Payments Industry Market intends to deliver significant information such as major development trends and historical data of this business sphere. The report also comprises of market augmentation history and the major developments across the globe. It delivers a clear picture of the trends and future market prospects to fabricate robust business strategies.

The research document compares the past and present market scenario to determine the growth rate of the industry over the assessment period. Besides, it evaluates the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the Payments Industry Market and its sub-markets to deduce practices that can be fruitful for the industry contenders.

Browse now for Full Report Index or a Sample Copy at https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=mai84107

The study on Payments Industry Market presents a comprehensive analysis of the key growth markers of this industry vertical in accordance with the regional outlook and competitive landscape. Also, the report discusses the prevalent challenges and limitations in this business sphere. Moreover, it renders a robust outlook on the opportunities that can turn in profit over the projected timeline.

An inherent overview of this report:

Recognizing the basic business drivers and challenges:

• The report provides, in minute detail, the major factors impacting the business dynamics of the Payments Industry Market as well as the important data with regards to the increasing product demand spanning pivotal regions.

• An overview of the numerous applications, regional grounds, and the latest trends in this business have been delivered in the report.

• Several obstacles prevailing in this business and the countless tactics deployed by industry participants in a bid to market the product have been listed as well.

• The research analyses the various sales channels (indirect & direct marketing) that companies have chosen, as well as the main product distributors and the high-end clientele of the product.

Key highlights of the Report

• The Payments Industry Market report covers the comprehensive analysis from the period of 2020-2026. It also provides the historic data of the market that has impacted positively or negatively to the market growth.

• Regulatory policies and investment scenarios of the market are curated in a concise manner.

• Top-winning market strategies and vital product offerings from the industry players.

• A neutral perspective on the Payments Industry Market.

• The broad analysis of the emerging trends in the market that helps to identify new market avenues and lucrative opportunities. Moreover, it aids in identifying product segments to maximize revenue and expand the market share.

• This report highlights the market propellants, challenges, and threats in the market.

Key companies that are covered in this report:

Bank Med

Banque Libano-Francaise

HSBC

Byblos Bank

Visa

Bank of Beirut

Mastercard

American Express

Fransabank

Banque du Liban

Blom Bank

Bank Audi

Credit Libanais

*Note: Additional companies can be included on request

Outlining significant information with regards to the geographical landscape of the Payments Industry Market:

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Table of Content:

1 Payments Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Payments

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Payments industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Payments Market Size, 2015 2020

2.1.2 Global Payments Market Size by Type, 2015 2020

2.1.3 Global Payments Market Size by Application, 2015 2020

2.1.4 Global Payments Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Payments Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Payments Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Payments

3.3 Payments Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Payments

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Payments

3.4 Market Distributors of Payments

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Payments Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Payments Market, by Type

4.1 Global Payments Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Payments Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Payments Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Payments Value and Growth Rate of Cash

4.3.2 Global Payments Value and Growth Rate of Cards

4.3.3 Global Payments Value and Growth Rate of Credit Transfers

4.3.4 Global Payments Value and Growth Rate of Direct Debits

4.3.5 Global Payments Value and Growth Rate of Cheques

4.4 Global Payments Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Payments Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Payments Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Payments Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Payments Consumption and Growth Rate of Bank (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Payments Consumption and Growth Rate of Retailer (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Payments Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Payments Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Payments Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Payments Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Payments Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Payments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Payments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Payments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Payments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Payments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Payments Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Payments Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Payments Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Payments Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Payments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Payments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Payments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Payments Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Payments Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Payments Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Payments Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Payments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Payments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Payments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Payments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Payments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Payments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Payments Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Payments Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Payments Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Payments Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Payments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Payments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Payments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Payments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Payments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Payments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Payments Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Payments Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Payments Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Payments Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Payments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Payments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Payments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Payments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Payments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Payments Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Payments Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Payments Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Payments Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Payments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Payments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Payments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Payments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Bank Med

12.1.1 Bank Med Basic Information

12.1.2 Payments Product Introduction

12.1.3 Bank Med Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Banque Libano-Francaise

12.2.1 Banque Libano-Francaise Basic Information

12.2.2 Payments Product Introduction

12.2.3 Banque Libano-Francaise Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 HSBC

12.3.1 HSBC Basic Information

12.3.2 Payments Product Introduction

12.3.3 HSBC Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Byblos Bank

12.4.1 Byblos Bank Basic Information

12.4.2 Payments Product Introduction

12.4.3 Byblos Bank Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 Visa

12.5.1 Visa Basic Information

12.5.2 Payments Product Introduction

12.5.3 Visa Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Bank of Beirut

12.6.1 Bank of Beirut Basic Information

12.6.2 Payments Product Introduction

12.6.3 Bank of Beirut Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Mastercard

12.7.1 Mastercard Basic Information

12.7.2 Payments Product Introduction

12.7.3 Mastercard Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 American Express

12.8.1 American Express Basic Information

12.8.2 Payments Product Introduction

12.8.3 American Express Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 Fransabank

12.9.1 Fransabank Basic Information

12.9.2 Payments Product Introduction

12.9.3 Fransabank Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 Banque du Liban

12.10.1 Banque du Liban Basic Information

12.10.2 Payments Product Introduction

12.10.3 Banque du Liban Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.11 Blom Bank

12.11.1 Blom Bank Basic Information

12.11.2 Payments Product Introduction

12.11.3 Blom Bank Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.12 Bank Audi

12.12.1 Bank Audi Basic Information

12.12.2 Payments Product Introduction

12.12.3 Bank Audi Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.13 Credit Libanais

12.13.1 Credit Libanais Basic Information

12.13.2 Payments Product Introduction

12.13.3 Credit Libanais Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

14 Global Payments Market Forecast

14.1 Global Payments Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)

14.1.1 Cash Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.2 Cards Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.3 Credit Transfers Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.4 Direct Debits Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.5 Cheques Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Global Payments Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application (2020-2025)

14.2.1 Bank Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.2 Retailer Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.3 Others Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Payments Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

14.3.1 North America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.2 Europe Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.3 Asia Pacific Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.4 Middle East and Africa Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.5 South America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.1.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before Purchasing This Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=mai84107

Contact Us: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Rozy

Email: [email protected]