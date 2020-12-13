Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Industry Market 2020 Global report explores COVID-19 impact, trend, segmentation and opportunities, forecast to 2026

The new research report on Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Industry Market intends to deliver significant information such as major development trends and historical data of this business sphere. The report also comprises of market augmentation history and the major developments across the globe. It delivers a clear picture of the trends and future market prospects to fabricate robust business strategies.

The research document compares the past and present market scenario to determine the growth rate of the industry over the assessment period. Besides, it evaluates the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Industry Market and its sub-markets to deduce practices that can be fruitful for the industry contenders.

Browse now for Full Report Index or a Sample Copy at https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=mai84123

The study on Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Industry Market presents a comprehensive analysis of the key growth markers of this industry vertical in accordance with the regional outlook and competitive landscape. Also, the report discusses the prevalent challenges and limitations in this business sphere. Moreover, it renders a robust outlook on the opportunities that can turn in profit over the projected timeline.

An inherent overview of this report:

Recognizing the basic business drivers and challenges:

• The report provides, in minute detail, the major factors impacting the business dynamics of the Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Industry Market as well as the important data with regards to the increasing product demand spanning pivotal regions.

• An overview of the numerous applications, regional grounds, and the latest trends in this business have been delivered in the report.

• Several obstacles prevailing in this business and the countless tactics deployed by industry participants in a bid to market the product have been listed as well.

• The research analyses the various sales channels (indirect & direct marketing) that companies have chosen, as well as the main product distributors and the high-end clientele of the product.

Key highlights of the Report

• The Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Industry Market report covers the comprehensive analysis from the period of 2020-2026. It also provides the historic data of the market that has impacted positively or negatively to the market growth.

• Regulatory policies and investment scenarios of the market are curated in a concise manner.

• Top-winning market strategies and vital product offerings from the industry players.

• A neutral perspective on the Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Industry Market.

• The broad analysis of the emerging trends in the market that helps to identify new market avenues and lucrative opportunities. Moreover, it aids in identifying product segments to maximize revenue and expand the market share.

• This report highlights the market propellants, challenges, and threats in the market.

Key companies that are covered in this report:

Metro Bank

Bank of the Philippine Islands

BDO Unibank, Inc

Wells Fargo & Company

MLhuillier, Inc

LBC Express Inc.

Philippine National Bank

MoneyGram International

Palawan Pawnshop

Cebuana Lhuilier

I-Remit Inc

Western Union,

*Note: Additional companies can be included on request

Outlining significant information with regards to the geographical landscape of the Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Industry Market:

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Table of Content:

1 Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Market Size, 2015 2020

2.1.2 Global Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Market Size by Type, 2015 2020

2.1.3 Global Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Market Size by Application, 2015 2020

2.1.4 Global Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services

3.3 Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services

3.4 Market Distributors of Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Market, by Type

4.1 Global Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Value and Growth Rate of Domestic Remittance

4.3.2 Global Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Value and Growth Rate of International Remittance

4.4 Global Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Door-to-door Delivery (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Branch Pick-up (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Direct to Account Transfer (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Cash/pre-paid Cards (2015-2020)

6 Global Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Metro Bank

12.1.1 Metro Bank Basic Information

12.1.2 Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Product Introduction

12.1.3 Metro Bank Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Bank of the Philippine Islands

12.2.1 Bank of the Philippine Islands Basic Information

12.2.2 Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Product Introduction

12.2.3 Bank of the Philippine Islands Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 BDO Unibank, Inc

12.3.1 BDO Unibank, Inc Basic Information

12.3.2 Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Product Introduction

12.3.3 BDO Unibank, Inc Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Wells Fargo & Company

12.4.1 Wells Fargo & Company Basic Information

12.4.2 Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Product Introduction

12.4.3 Wells Fargo & Company Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 MLhuillier, Inc

12.5.1 MLhuillier, Inc Basic Information

12.5.2 Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Product Introduction

12.5.3 MLhuillier, Inc Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 LBC Express Inc.

12.6.1 LBC Express Inc. Basic Information

12.6.2 Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Product Introduction

12.6.3 LBC Express Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Philippine National Bank

12.7.1 Philippine National Bank Basic Information

12.7.2 Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Product Introduction

12.7.3 Philippine National Bank Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 MoneyGram International

12.8.1 MoneyGram International Basic Information

12.8.2 Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Product Introduction

12.8.3 MoneyGram International Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 Palawan Pawnshop

12.9.1 Palawan Pawnshop Basic Information

12.9.2 Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Product Introduction

12.9.3 Palawan Pawnshop Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 Cebuana Lhuilier

12.10.1 Cebuana Lhuilier Basic Information

12.10.2 Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Product Introduction

12.10.3 Cebuana Lhuilier Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.11 I-Remit Inc

12.11.1 I-Remit Inc Basic Information

12.11.2 Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Product Introduction

12.11.3 I-Remit Inc Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.12 Western Union,

12.12.1 Western Union, Basic Information

12.12.2 Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Product Introduction

12.12.3 Western Union, Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

14 Global Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Market Forecast

14.1 Global Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)

14.1.1 Domestic Remittance Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.2 International Remittance Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Global Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application (2020-2025)

14.2.1 Door-to-door Delivery Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.2 Branch Pick-up Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.3 Direct to Account Transfer Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.4 Cash/pre-paid Cards Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Money Remittance and Bill Payment Services Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

14.3.1 North America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.2 Europe Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.3 Asia Pacific Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.4 Middle East and Africa Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.5 South America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.1.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before Purchasing This Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=mai84123

Contact Us: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Rozy

Email: [email protected]